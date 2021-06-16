“I'm FURIOUS”: Sheila Gunn Reid takes Premier Kenney to task for Pastor Tim Stephens arrest

  • By Rebel News
  • June 16, 2021

Remove Ads

Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary, Alberta is behind bars, following his second arrest on new charges after he held his religious services outdoors. The arrest of Pastor Tim compared to Premier Jason Kenney's half-hearted apology for seemingly contravening the same rules provides a stark contrast of how COVID rule breakers are treated in the “strong and free” province.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid was absolutely furious with how provincial officials have handled this situation, particularly the premier:

I hope those images of Tim's kids reaching into that cop car to hold their dad's hand — I hope that is a campaign ad against Jason Kenney.

I mean, I'm furious. I had to stop several times when I was watching the video last night just to get through it.

I hope that that is put on a billboard truck and it is driven around every single Jason Kenney campaign event forever. I hope those images hang like a millstone around his neck forever. I wonder if Jason Kenney can hear the shrieking and sobbing of Tim and [his wife] Raquel's children all the way up there in Sky Palace.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams are live across all of our platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT every Monday–Friday.

Alberta Christianity Police lockdown Jason Kenney Fairview Baptist Church
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight The Fines
  • By Ezra Levant

FIGHT THE FINES!

2514 Donors
Goal: 3000 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.