The Chinese government has 183 diplomats registered in Canada

Critics have called for the expulsion of Chinese-state diplomats in the wake of a CCP bullying campaign targeted at the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
The most recently available figures are that China has 178 registered diplomats accredited to the embassy and consulates in Canada, plus an additional five accredited to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal.

According to a Global Affairs response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Michael Barrett, which asked the feds to break down the number of Chinese diplomats in Canada:

China does not employ locally hired staff and brings in all personnel from China. This is a practice also maintained by other countries.

For Canada’s presence in China, the latest figure is 147 accredited personnel. This includes 81 positions at the embassy in Beijing, of which 10 are currently unstaffed, and the following at Canada’s various consulates: five in Chongqing, five in Guangzhou, 15 in Shanghai and 23 in Hong Kong. This is also updated on a daily basis.

Allegations are that the Prime Minister was aware of the targeting of Chong's Hong Kong-based family members for two years.

MP Han Dong, representing Don Valley North, resigned from the Liberal Party after a CSIS leak accused him of being the beneficiary of CCP meddling in his nomination.

China Canada news
