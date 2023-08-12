‘Thy will, not my will’: Tamara Lich on perseverance through prison, responding to hate with love

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 11, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Tamara Lich, the Freedom Convoy organizer and author of Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy.

Ezra brought up with Tamara how support for her hasn’t slowed down, even now that it’s been a year and a half since the Freedom Convoy.

“Yes, I think with the evidence that came out at the Public Order Emergency Commission and the more evidence, I think more people are waking up and becoming more aware as to what's really going on,” she said.

Ezra mentioned how Tamara’s book hasn’t even been mentioned by the mainstream media, although it reached number one on Amazon’s bestseller list on the first day of its release:

“I still can't believe that the CBC, Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, even the National Post have not even mentioned your book even to criticize it, like they have book sections. Why won't they talk about your book even to disparage it? Well, I don't think they want to bring any attention to it.”

Ezra asked Tamara how she was able to stay so positive and kind while she was imprisoned and received so much hate from the media. She responded: