MP Anthony Housefather speaks out against McGill encampment protest at town hall

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On May 2, MP Anthony Housefather hosted a town hall meeting in his riding of Mount Royal to tackle the rising problem of antisemitism. During the event, he took the time to respond to questions from Rebel News regarding the anti-Israel demonstrations happening across Canada.

The gathering coincided with a dual protest at McGill University between pro- and anti-Israel demonstrators.

NOW:



Israel supporter is shouting "Bring Them Home" to the Pro-Hamas crowd, who are occupying the McGill campus with their encampment.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/55STTychjx — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2024

For the past six days, anti-Israel protesters, along with their radical leftist allies, have occupied the McGill campus and set up an encampment protected by steel fences. This marks the first such encampment in Canada, which has been followed several similar ones across the country. Despite McGill University's statement acknowledging that the encampment violates the freedom of expression and assembly rights they advocate for, no action has been taken to remove the tents.

MONTREAL:



Police are on scene at McGill University campus. They have blocked off access to the park where an anti-Israel encampment is located.



Israel supporters are gathered at the park.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/zmQKiaLK6A — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2024

Many of Housefather's constituents voiced concerns about the tensions and antisemitic incidents that have occurred in Montreal since the October 7 massacre in Israel.

"There are certain places where demonstrations shouldn't take place. You can't block buildings, you can't break the law, and I think all levels of government need to step up," Housefather said in an exclusive interview with Rebel News.

When asked if they believe the federal government is doing enough to combat antisemitism and the encampment, the majority of attendees expressed dissatisfaction. One woman stated, "I don't think the governments at each level are doing enough because it's escalated so quickly."

Here at McGill's anti-Israel campus tent protest, ultra orthodox jews, Neturei Karta, stomp on the flag of 🇮🇱 Israel.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/7Yb9CjJ4TD — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2024

Another attendee criticized Canada's prime minister, saying, "As a Canadian citizen, I'm ashamed of our Prime Minister, Prime Minister Trudeau, and a lot of things need to happen."