Carney flees from reporter's recession question

Mark Carney thought he was walking toward a safe question.

When Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone approached the prime minister to ask about Canada being the only G7 country in a recession, Carney appeared caught off guard — and what followed was an answer that consisted of a sentence fragment and an exit.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle had plenty to say about it.

“He saw Laura Stone and thought, 'Oh, there's a safe one,'” Sheila said. “She asked him a question, and he just spit out a sentence fragment.”

Sheila was quick to give credit where it was due. “Good job, girlfriend,” she said of Stone. “You asked it first.”

She did note, however, that Stone's editorial board at the Globe and Mail might be less enthusiastic given the government's leverage over legacy media bailout funding.

Carney later offered prepared remarks, describing his Liberal government as being “in the process of laying the foundations” for a stronger economy.

Lise zeroed in on the phrasing, noting that, “Typically, when you're laying foundations, you've dug a hole in the ground,” she said. “Is Mark Carney accidentally admitting he's dug a hole? I would argue he just said that.”

In those same remarks, Carney pointed to slowed immigration and reduced government spending as factors weighing on growth — which Sheila found remarkable.

“He's blaming immigration levels for the lack of economic growth,” she said, noting that temporary foreign workers and international students have driven pressure on housing, health care, and public infrastructure while youth aged 15 to 19 are facing a 20% unemployment rate.

Carney also claimed household incomes were rising faster than inflation, something Lise found unimpressive.

“He talks about household income leaping up — that's because you are paying those households, sir,” she said, pointing to tens of thousands of newcomers receiving government support.

“I see how you could claim household incomes are going up when you're literally paying millions of people to be here.”

“We've tried absolutely nothing and nothing is working,” Sheila quipped. “We've been going around the world taking selfies and that doesn't seem to be doing it.”

Rebel Roundup airs Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. MT, 1 p.m. ET right here on RebelNews.com.