Why is Ernst & Young harbouring terror-supporting Islamists?

What’s going on with corporate Canada these days? Why are major companies turning a blind eye to antisemitism, as certain unhinged staffers champion recognized terrorist groups while advocating for the genocide of the Jewish people and others?

The pattern is pretty much always the same. These companies — which range from Scotiabank and the Royal Bank to Air Canada and Allstate Insurance — are aware of the vile content, but inexplicably choose not to do anything about it.

That strategy works until it doesn’t.

You see, when they are called upon the carpet to explain this harbouring of hate, then they suddenly become proactive and actually do something.

Naturally, it is independent media calling out these companies because the mainstream media is uninterested in reporting on this — maybe because so many in the mainstream media are Marxist-Islamists themselves.

Which brings us to our latest example of a corporation mollycoddling terrorist supporters: Ernst & Young in Toronto.

And get this: In today’s report, we have two haters for the price of one, courtesy of our friends at Leviathan.

Let’s start with the social media postings of Sidra Alam. She is a lawyer of Pakistani descent at Ernst & Young who openly and gleefully posts vile rhetoric on social media.

Sidra Alam @KashmiriChai32 is a Associate Attorney & Manager with global juggernaut consulting & management firm Ernst & Young @EYCanada @EYNews. She is registered with the @LawSocietyLSO under No. 93543K and is originally of Pakistani descent.



Sidra Alam is an outspoken… pic.twitter.com/8yzFR4mQyS — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) May 27, 2026

For starters, Alam is an open supporter of the mass murder of civilians that occurred in Israel on October 7, 2023. She is also a cheerleader for the designated terror group Hamas.

Alam has stated that if you do not support the designated terrorist group Hamas, “you ARE a white supremacist,” a “colonizer,” and “you stand with genocide.”

Alam has also simultaneously stated that Israel killed its own people on October 7.

Alam apparently also wants Israel to cease to exist (which would mean the death of almost 10 million citizens). She wants Israelis and Zionists to “never know a moment of peace.”

Then there’s her colleague, Nicholas Daniel Gulley. He’s a manager in Assurance Services at Ernst & Young. He, too, is unhinged.

Nicholas Daniel Gulley @nicholasgulley is a Toronto based CPA and Manager of Assurance Service for the global juggernaut consulting & management firm Ernst & Young @EYCanada @EYNews



Nicholas Gulley believes Canada should divert money to use it instead to fund the foreign… pic.twitter.com/VoeodmUiVB — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) May 29, 2026

Gulley actually believes Canada should divert money to fund Hamas. He describes the terrorist group as “the best of humanity.” He also thinks the mass murderers who make up the rank-and-file of Hamas are “heroic,” even though they were responsible for the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

Then again, Gulley has the gall to downplay the October 7 massacre by denying that any rape occurred against Israeli women that day and also inexplicably claiming that Israel killed its own people instead.

Gulley further accuses Israelis of turning “the Star of David into a swastika” and being “ideological descendants of the Nazis.”

I’m not making this up.

The philanthropist that he is, Gulley offers some crackpot advice to the global diaspora of Jews. He said that if Jews want to end prejudice towards the Jewish people, then they should “stop killing children.”

It should be noted that Gulley would appear to be a self-hating Canadian. Consider this statement: “My country and most of its people are lower than dirt.” It is for this reason that Gulley wants to see the violent Intifada globalized in Canada because, “We are a sick country of child murderers just like Israel.”

He also calls Canada “the terrorist organization [that] teaches its children to hate Muslims and immigrants.”

Naturally, he offers no tangible examples. What an unhinged kook!

We reached out to the media relations department of Ernst & Young on multiple occasions. We wanted to know if their postings run contrary to the company’s code of conduct. We never even received an acknowledgement of our emails.

And in the case of Sidra Alam, we also reached out to the Law Society of Ontario. It was radio silence there, too.

But now that we have exposed these cranks espousing genocide, I suspect the wheels just might be set in motion; these lovers of terrorism and mass murder might be getting ready for their exit interviews. Either that, or the senior executives really don’t have a problem with these pronouncements.

Stay tuned.