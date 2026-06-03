Carney announces new 'advisory council' on 'rights, equality, and inclusion'

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney announcing the creation of a new "Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion" that will be focused on combatting hate and racism.

Carney described the new advisory council while speaking in Toronto on Monday at the Holy Blossom Temple in Toronto. The prime minister declared that the council will be chaired by Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, and will focus on combating racism and hate in all forms, with an initial priority on addressing antisemitism in Canada.

Critics have slammed the new council for being comprised largely of anti-Israel activists, Liberal loyalists, diversity consultants, and political insiders. This is despite the council purportedly being used to address the sharp increase in antisemitism within Canada.

The official list so far includes chairman Marc Miller, Marc Gold, Martine Roy, Catriona Le May Doan, Omar Alghabra, Gary LaPlante, Dr. Aftab Erfan and Avnish Nanda.

Carney announces his new "advisory council on rights, equality and inclusion," which features antisemites like former Liberal MP Omar Alghabra.



"The first responsibility of that council is to address antisemitism from four different directions," the PM says. pic.twitter.com/iCm285zSju — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2026

Sheila condemned the announcement, noting the obvious concerns with appointing anti-Israel activists to a council created in part to address rising antisemitism. "Carney's advisory council on rights, equality, and inclusion, specifically announced at a synagogue to deal with antisemitism, includes two antisemites," she said.

"Former Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, who once lobbied the government to not have Hamas labelled as a terrorist entity, and then the other one is the lawyer who tried to get an injunction to stop the removal of the Hamas-adjacent pro-Palestinian hobo squat at the University of Alberta, that person. They are sitting on the advisory council to stop antisemitism," Sheila continued.

While Carney positioned the council as a response to antisemitism reaching postwar highs, opponents argue it amounts to yet another layer of bureaucracy that rewards Liberal loyalists and diversity advocates rather than delivering concrete action against rising hate incidents.