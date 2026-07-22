I'm in court today testifying as a witness for Tamara Lich

In about an hour, I'm going to walk into an Ottawa courtroom, put my hand on a Bible, and swear to tell the truth.

I've been to this courthouse so many times — almost all of those visits for the trial and sentencing of our friend Tamara Lich, the spiritual leader of the Freedom Convoy, the largest and most effective peaceful protest in Canadian history.

But today is different. I'm going as a witness in court.

I will take the witness stand today in support of @LichTamara and her right to earn a living. Doug Ford’s prosecutors want to remove her ability to do journalism across the country, even though the law expressly allows her to work. My colleague @ThevoiceAlexa will live-tweet! — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 22, 2026

Tamara was sentenced to house arrest more than six months ago. But house arrest comes with one basic exemption written right into the law: you're allowed to work. Her co-defendant Chris Barber is a long-haul trucker — he's allowed to travel, even into the United States, to earn a living. Nobody blinks. That's the law, and I support it.

Tamara works for Rebel News. She's done nearly a dozen reporting trips for us since her sentencing, all cleared line by line with her probation officer in Alberta. Then she attended the U.S. Ambassador's Fourth of July event — as a journalist — and the regime media lost their minds.

And suddenly, her right to work vanished. No trips outside Canada. No trips even outside Alberta. How is a national reporter supposed to cover the country if she can't leave her own home?

I'm not blaming her Alberta probation officer, who has been cooperative and fair. I believe Ontario's prosecutors — Doug Ford's prosecutors — reached across provinces to clip her wings because they don't like her politics.

Compare how Tamara is treated to violent criminals released on bail every single day.

Because I'll be in the witness box, I can't live-tweet like I normally do. My colleagues Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy are in Ottawa to do the journalism while I do the testifying. We likely won't get a ruling today — but the question on the table couldn't matter more: does Tamara Lich lose the rights every other Canadian keeps, simply because her work is political?

We're up against the unlimited resources of the state. That 50-day trial — the longest mischief trial in Canadian history — was entirely the prosecution's choice. They’ve even brought in a pinch-hitter, a new government lawyer, just to cross-examine me today. They’re pulling out all the stops, sparing no expense. We of course take no government money. We rely on you.

Please help us keep Tamara on the road and doing journalism by chipping in below or at TheTamaraProject.com.