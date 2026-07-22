I'm in court today testifying as a witness for Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich's right to work suddenly vanished after her appearance at the U.S Ambassador's Fourth of July event.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In about an hour, I'm going to walk into an Ottawa courtroom, put my hand on a Bible, and swear to tell the truth.

I've been to this courthouse so many times — almost all of those visits for the trial and sentencing of our friend Tamara Lich, the spiritual leader of the Freedom Convoy, the largest and most effective peaceful protest in Canadian history.

But today is different. I'm going as a witness in court.

Tamara was sentenced to house arrest more than six months ago. But house arrest comes with one basic exemption written right into the law: you're allowed to work. Her co-defendant Chris Barber is a long-haul trucker — he's allowed to travel, even into the United States, to earn a living. Nobody blinks. That's the law, and I support it.

Tamara works for Rebel News. She's done nearly a dozen reporting trips for us since her sentencing, all cleared line by line with her probation officer in Alberta. Then she attended the U.S. Ambassador's Fourth of July event — as a journalist — and the regime media lost their minds.

And suddenly, her right to work vanished. No trips outside Canada. No trips even outside Alberta. How is a national reporter supposed to cover the country if she can't leave her own home?

I'm not blaming her Alberta probation officer, who has been cooperative and fair. I believe Ontario's prosecutors — Doug Ford's prosecutors — reached across provinces to clip her wings because they don't like her politics.

Compare how Tamara is treated to violent criminals released on bail every single day.

Because I'll be in the witness box, I can't live-tweet like I normally do. My colleagues Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy are in Ottawa to do the journalism while I do the testifying. We likely won't get a ruling today — but the question on the table couldn't matter more: does Tamara Lich lose the rights every other Canadian keeps, simply because her work is political?

We're up against the unlimited resources of the state. That 50-day trial — the longest mischief trial in Canadian history — was entirely the prosecution's choice. They’ve even brought in a pinch-hitter, a new government lawyer, just to cross-examine me today. They’re pulling out all the stops, sparing no expense. We of course take no government money. We rely on you.

Please help us keep Tamara on the road and doing journalism by chipping in below or at TheTamaraProject.com.

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

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The government is trying to stop Tamara Lich from doing her job.

Tamara is allowed to leave home for work under the terms of her house arrest. Rebel News hired her as a Community Ambassador and reporter, and her work travel was approved for months.

Then she attended a Fourth of July reception hosted by the U.S. Ambassador as a journalist. The CBC, the New York Times and other establishment media outlets erupted in outrage — and soon afterwards, officials moved to restrict her ability to travel for work outside Alberta.

As a national reporter and Community Ambassador, Tamara needs to be able to travel to cover stories, attend events and meet Canadians where they are.

Rebel News is fighting to defend Tamara's right to earn a living and report across Canada. Ezra Levant is even testifying in court.

Your donation helps fund Tamara's journalism, travel, security, compliance support, production assistance and related project expenses.

Help keep Tamara on the road, reporting across Canada. Please donate today.

If you donate $250 or more Tamara will personally phone you to thank you!

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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