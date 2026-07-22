LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich seeking bail conditions change

Article by Rebel News staff.

Tamara Lich, one of the most prominent faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, which saw Canadians from across the country travel to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns, is still being persecuted for her role in the peaceful demonstration.

More than four years after the protest was forcefully ended by heavily armed riot police following Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, the successor legislation to the former War Measures Act.

The use of war-time laws was later determined by the Federal Court to be a violation of Canadians' rights, a decision the federal government is still appealing.

I will take the witness stand today in support of @LichTamara and her right to earn a living. Doug Ford’s prosecutors want to remove her ability to do journalism across the country, even though the law expressly allows her to work. My colleague @ThevoiceAlexa will live-tweet! — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 22, 2026

Following the protest and amid the still ongoing legal fallout, Tamara Lich officially joined Rebel News in April 2026 to work on what we've called The Tamara Project. Since starting, she has been writing, speaking and travelling, using her firsthand experience to interview newsmakers and connect with ordinary Canadians, challenge abuses of power and examine how civil liberties have been eroded in Canada.

Today, more than four years after the Freedom Convoy was ended in March 2022, Tamara's case is still being heard in a courtroom as she applyies to adjust the bail conditions placed on her.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in attendance, where he will be testifying before the court as part of the case. Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie has also made the trip to the nation's capital for the hearing, where she will be providing live updates.

Follow along below throughout the day for ongoing coverage.

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