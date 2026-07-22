LIVE UPDATES: Tamara Lich seeking bail conditions change

Today, more than four years after the Freedom Convoy was ended in March 2022, Tamara Lich is applying to adjust the bail conditions placed on her. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will also be testifying in support of Tamara.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   July 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Article by Rebel News staff.

Tamara Lich, one of the most prominent faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, which saw Canadians from across the country travel to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns, is still being persecuted for her role in the peaceful demonstration.

More than four years after the protest was forcefully ended by heavily armed riot police following Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, the successor legislation to the former War Measures Act.

The use of war-time laws was later determined by the Federal Court to be a violation of Canadians' rights, a decision the federal government is still appealing.

Following the protest and amid the still ongoing legal fallout, Tamara Lich officially joined Rebel News in April 2026 to work on what we've called The Tamara Project. Since starting, she has been writing, speaking and travelling, using her firsthand experience to interview newsmakers and connect with ordinary Canadians, challenge abuses of power and examine how civil liberties have been eroded in Canada.

Today, more than four years after the Freedom Convoy was ended in March 2022, Tamara's case is still being heard in a courtroom as she applyies to adjust the bail conditions placed on her.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in attendance, where he will be testifying before the court as part of the case. Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie has also made the trip to the nation's capital for the hearing, where she will be providing live updates. 

Follow along below throughout the day for ongoing coverage.

If you want to support Rebel News and working with Tamara Lich, please make a donation below. 

HELP FUND THE TAMARA PROJECT!

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The government is trying to stop Tamara Lich from doing her job.

Tamara is allowed to leave home for work under the terms of her house arrest. Rebel News hired her as a Community Ambassador and reporter, and her work travel was approved for months.

Then she attended a Fourth of July reception hosted by the U.S. Ambassador as a journalist. The CBC, the New York Times and other establishment media outlets erupted in outrage — and soon afterwards, officials moved to restrict her ability to travel for work outside Alberta.

As a national reporter and Community Ambassador, Tamara needs to be able to travel to cover stories, attend events and meet Canadians where they are.

Rebel News is fighting to defend Tamara's right to earn a living and report across Canada. Ezra Levant is even testifying in court.

Your donation helps fund Tamara's journalism, travel, security, compliance support, production assistance and related project expenses.

Help keep Tamara on the road, reporting across Canada. Please donate today.

If you donate $250 or more Tamara will personally phone you to thank you!

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Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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