Admiral Rachel Levine dismisses criticism over Biden's Trans Day of Visibility on Easter

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Admiral Rachel Levine, the trans-identifying assistant secretary for health in the Biden administration, has mocked critics who slammed President Joe Biden for celebrating "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter Sunday. The decision to recognize the gender identity event on the same day as the Christian holiday has drawn widespread condemnation from conservative political figures and religious groups.

On Easter Sunday, President Biden took to X to express his support for the transgender community, stating, "Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity." He also celebrated the "joy, strength, and absolute courage" of transgender individuals.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.



Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

The president's statements were met with swift backlash from various quarters. Former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign called the declaration an example of the Biden administration's "years-long assault on the Christian faith." House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) accused the White House of betraying the central tenet of Easter and banning sacred truth and tradition while proclaiming Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day."

Former Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker also criticized Biden, suggesting that the president's decision to choose Easter Sunday for the event was intended to stir up division with Christians and pander to the radical fringe within politics.

This should evidence to anyone who voted for Biden in 2020 because they thought he was reasonable that he is not. Biden is pandering to the radical fringe within politics. The only reason to pick Easter Sunday for this day was to stir up division with Christians. He is wrong! pic.twitter.com/iwwsE7xqYJ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 30, 2024

In response to the criticism, Adm. Levine dismissed the outrage as "faux" and "manufactured" in an interview with The Advocate. Levine pointed out that the event just happened to fall on Easter Sunday, which is the 31st of the month.

Citing the iconic "Star Wars" films, Levine accused the critics of being driven by fear, quoting the character Yoda: "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering." The assistant secretary for health emphasized that being transgender is not a "social contagion phenomenon" and that the ability to live openly in society should be fostered and nurtured.