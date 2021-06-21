Alberta family fined nearly $10,000 for skipping quarantine hotel

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 2587 Donors

Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta residents Bruna Parra Depole and her husband Ryan Clark were both issued quarantine tickets about a month apart from each other for refusing to allow themselves to be abducted at the airport upon their return from a visit in Bruna’s native Brazil.

When Ryan returned in March, he refused the COVID test and the COVID jail, and received a ticket totalling $3,755. A month later, Bruna, coming home from Brazil with the five-year-old daughter she shares with Ryan, did the same; she refused the COVID test and the trip to the COVID crowbar hotel. But instead of one fine like Ryan, Bruna was handed two, one for $1,800 and another for $3,755. Worse still, Bruna’s friend on the plane also refused a second test and the COVID jail stay, and was able to go home with no fines and no hassle.

An innocent and completely healthy family should not be slapped with nearly $10,000 in fines because they refused to participate in Justin Trudeau’s senseless airport incarceration program.

That's why we're helping Bruna and Ryan fight back at no cost to them by putting them in touch with a legal team to fight their lockdown tickets in court. Canadians should not have to climb over a paywall to return home to their own country.

To help Bruna, Ryan and approximately 1,700 other Canadians fight their lockdown tickets, summonses and charges in court, donate today at www.FightTheFines.com. All donations to Fight The Fines now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.