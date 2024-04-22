On Coutts Three, Danielle Smith says no one can block critical infrastructure, regardless of ideology

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh and The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told True North she does not support protests blocking critical infrastructure, regardless of the ideology.

On April 16, a Lethbridge jury found Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen guilty of mischief over $5,000. Their first sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22 and carries a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment.

The twelve jurors unanimously found the defendants guilty of unlawfully obstructing public access to property, specifically Alberta Highway 4.

Premier Smith reacts to the Coutts 3 (Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, George Janzen) being found guilty of mischief following the Coutts Border Blockade.



"You simply can't block critical infrastructure," Smith tells True North's @Emmanuel_Rach.https://t.co/esSYQwQ5c6 pic.twitter.com/uClf8iZjrO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

“They did make their decision rather quickly,” said Rachel Emmanuel of True North. “Were you surprised by that?”

“The legislation we have in place, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, doesn’t [judge] your ideology,” replied Smith. “You simply cannot block critical infrastructure.”

The premier clarified she does not support inconveniencing neighbours, farmers, and those who transport goods.

“I don’t support Extinction Rebellion gluing themselves to bridges [or] days of action blocking railway lines,” she added.

“There is a way to make your point known, to advocate, but you can’t block critical infrastructure."

Coutts Three found guilty of mischief over $5,000 by jury, maintain moral position of protest



The twelve jurors unanimously found all three men guilty.



A jury found the Coutts Three – Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen – guilty of mischief over $5,000 on… pic.twitter.com/vBNZe8KLXc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

The Coutts border protest and blockade took place concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The demonstrations remained peaceful but incorporated civil disobedience in opposition to COVID mandates imposed by the federal government, after years of rolling restrictions and citizen concerns ignored by the political class.

Guilty verdicts for all Coutts Three defendants - Marco Van Huigenbos, George Janzen, and Alex Van Herk - on the charge of mischief over $5,000. This stort still isn't over, though. https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E pic.twitter.com/LKMcHbmZOs — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 17, 2024

Huigenbos, Van Herk and Janzen were charged for their involvement in the 2022 Coutts protest, which blocked traffic in both directions near the Coutts-Sweetgrass Canada-U.S. border crossing.

Following the verdict, the defendants told Rebel News their protest was justified, as they opposed a “tyrannical government” which violated the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians.