Jagmeet Singh declares support for anti-Israel student protesters

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said in a post to X on Thursday afternoon that he stands in solidarity with the anti-Israel protests popping up illegally across university campuses in Canada and the United States.

— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 2, 2024

Singh posted, “I stand in solidarity with students and anti-war advocates. What is happening in the US right now is very dangerous and alarming. In Canada, I want students to know this: It is your right to peacefully protest - and I will defend that. New Democrats will continue to stand for peace and justice, for protection of your charter-rights and for ensuring every student feels safe and welcome on campus.”

The NDP leader—who famously denounced the 2022 Freedom Convoy before it even arrived in Ottawa—made no mention of the violence that has broken out at the protests, especially at protests at UCLA and NYU.

Singh also failed to mention, of course, his comments calling the Freedom Convoy an "occupation," and saying that "Donald Trump and members of the alt-right have endorsed them."

"Foreign money is financing them," Singh said, a then-unfounded claim that was later proven to be false. "And, a stated goal is to overthrow our democratically elected govt. This is a clear threat to our democracy."

— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 7, 2022

“Jagmeet Singh goes full Hamas,” said Rebel News’ Ezra Levant in a response.

— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 2, 2024

“Not a word about antisemitism, which is the central characteristic of these encampments.”

Just one day earlier, Singh said that he and “all New Democrats, [would] like to express our gratitude to the Jewish community for their invaluable contributions to our diverse and vibrant country.” Commenters on X were quick to point out that Singh has had no problem ignoring antisemitism within the party.

Today kicks off Jewish Heritage Month - an opportunity to celebrate the important role that Jewish Canadians have played and continue to play in building a better Canada.



— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 1, 2024

Singh has openly stated that he believes in the "illegal occupation of Palestinian territories."

On Friday, Canadians witnessed as chaos unfolded at protests in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, called on police to enforce the law as protests at McGill University’s downtown campus reached its sixth day.