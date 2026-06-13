Why is a St. Catharines Tim Hortons proudly displaying a legal threat letter sent to Rebel News?

You may recall our recent reports regarding Tim Hortons, exposing the company for lying through its teeth at a recent presser. Tim Hortons implied they would go back to hiring Canadian citizens, which would be great news if only it were true.

Alas, Tims is still making use of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program! If you check out the federal government’s job board, Tims currently has about 90 positions available under this program.

Sure, Tim Hortons loves selling to Canadians. But hiring Canadians? Not so much.

Tims was not amused by our coverage. And so, they decided to play hardball. The company was so infuriated that they sent Rebel News a legal letter.

We were informed that Rebel News staffers are essentially persona non grata at all Canadian Tim Hortons. Yours truly was especially singled out, as Tims' legal eagle noted that I am now banned for life from going to any Tim Hortons store in Canada!

We’re not making this up! Here’s an excerpt from that letter:

David Menzies, due to past behaviour, is not, for any reason, permitted access to the premises, including parking lots, landscaped areas, and drive-thrus of any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada, any and all manufacturing and distribution facilities owned or operated by TDL across Canada and the Tim Hortons offices in Montreal, Calgary and Toronto.

Overreaction much?

But here’s the thing: We were tipped off that a Tim Hortons location in St. Catharines, Ont., was proudly displaying the legal threat letter that was sent to us on June 1.

How bizarre! Why would they do that? Is it to further a vendetta in a most juvenile fashion?

Apparently, head office sent a copy of that letter to all stores. It seems that it is up to the franchisee whether to display it.

But again, what’s the ostensible policy reason? To name and shame us? To put customers on high alert so that, if they see me in the parking lot or drive-thru, they will call 9-1-1?

How pathetic can you get?

Well, if Tim Hortons is dropping the gloves, then so be it. We recently paid a visit to that particular St. Catharines Tims with our big, beautiful billboard truck in tow, to name and shame Tims for its lies regarding the Temporary Foreign Workers Program.

As it turns out, just a few klicks away from that St. Catharines Tim Hortons restaurant is where Tim Horton himself, the man, died.

Tim was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on February 21, 1974. He was a member of the Buffalo Sabres at the time, and he was driving back to Buffalo after a game against his old team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tim's legacy lives on in the restaurant chain that bears his name. Yet, we wonder: Would he be proud of what it has become?

The donuts are no longer baked from scratch. The restaurants are not clean — don’t even dare venture into the washrooms. Canadian citizens are passed over for jobs in favour of noncitizens. And now the corporate bigwigs are banning independent journalists who have the temerity to report the truth.

No, Tim Horton, the man, would not be proud of what has become of Tim Hortons, the restaurant chain. In fact, we think he’s now rolling in his grave.