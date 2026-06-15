Vaccine-injured Albertan takes governments to court over COVID shot policies

Five years ago, during the high-pressure coronavirus vaccination campaign by Canadian governments, public health agencies, and legacy media, Carrie Sakamoto received her second Pfizer COVID-19 shot. She was left with crippling, life-changing injuries.

Mere hours after the shot, Carrie developed severe flu-like symptoms that rapidly worsened. She developed Bell’s Palsy, severe headaches, and was unable to walk, talk, or even chew her food. An active farm wife and mother, Carrie was forced to sell their farm and move when it became clear that managing it had become too much for her.

Since her diagnosis, Carrie has become a vocal advocate for accountability for other vaccine-injured Canadians. She has spoken out about her experience with the abysmal failure that was the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), now the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP), and has filed a class action lawsuit against the Canadian and Alberta governments, alleging negligence, misleading information about vaccine safety/efficacy, coercive policies undermining informed consent, misfeasance in public office, and more.

No government-subsidized media would dare to cover Carrie’s case. That’s why I’ll be in Calgary all week to cover the certification hearings, reporting from the ground at the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, and to support Carrie as she continues her fight for accountability and justice for the vaccine-injured!

To check for regular updates or support our work to help get the stories of injured Canadians out, please visit NoMoreShots.ca.