Fauci refuses to face the people whose lives he ruined

Anthony Fauci appeared before the U.S. Senate this week alongside his lawyer, where he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to silence repeatedly. At one point, Republican Senator Rand Paul had Fauci's lawyer removed from the room by security for being disruptive.

Democratic senators, meanwhile, argued he had saved lives. But the moment of the hearing that Rebel News reporter Tamara Lich described as the mic drop came from Senator Bernie Moreno.

Moreno asked everyone in the hearing room who had lost their job, been called a conspiracy theorist, been fired from the military, been shamed for saying schools should stay open, or been labelled a lesser human being for questioning the science to stand up. Many did. Then, he asked Fauci to turn around and look at them.

Fauci stared at his lawyers.

"You can't even look at them," remarked Moreno, prompting Tamara to note "You could have heard a pin drop" during the tense moment.

Ezra and Tamara discussed the hearing on Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show — and the conversation quickly moved to Canada, where there has been no equivalent accountability and no prospect of one while the Liberals remain in power.

Ezra argued that Fauci's total damage — the mental illness, addiction, economic devastation, forced medical procedures, destroyed relationships and families — is unrivalled by any non-military or political leader in modern history.

"For a civilian," he said, "he is more responsible for death, destruction, pain, sorrow, and loss than I can think of anyone."

Millions of people, he noted, submitted to a vaccine they didn't want or understand not because they believed it worked but because the alternative was unemployment and social exile. "The threatener in chief was Anthony Fauci," stated Ezra.

Sharing a small personal story, the Rebel News boss detailed how he visited a local bakery near the company's headquarters every morning. Those also patronizing the business included tradesmen and blue-collar workers who enjoyed good conversation.

But during the lockdowns, Ezra said he walked in one day and was asked for proof of vaccination. "It's me," he said. "You've seen me a hundred times," he pleaded before being asked to leave.

That bakery has since closed.

"How many families were pitted against each other?" he asked. "How many bosses and employees were turned into enemies? How many families were split in two? We will never know the total cost of Anthony Fauci."

But while Fauci has faced a degree of scrutiny in the U.S., the equivalent check on power never came north of the border.

Theresa Tam, Canada's chief health bureaucrat, echoed Fauci's every position and received the Order of Canada for it. Every party leader filmed a joint public service announcement urging Canadians to get vaccinated.

At the legal level, no court struck any of the oppressive COVID policies down. Medical colleges silenced dissenting doctors — some of whom are still being persecuted. Police stormed a church in Ontario during a religious ceremony, which Ezra noted is itself a criminal offence under section 176 of the Criminal Code.

Jason Kenney, once a champion of religious freedom, had pastors arrested in Alberta. A teenager named Ocean Wiesblatt was tasered at an outdoor Calgary skating rink that was marked open. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Ezra said, hit the snooze button for five years.

"Every check and balance in our system failed at the same time," he said. "And the lesson every politician learned was, you can get away with it. Justin Trudeau was re-elected. Doug Ford was re-elected."

Tamara, who played a significant role in the 2022 anti-mandate and lockdown Freedom Convoy protest, agreed with those sentiments. "The media and politicians were complicit in carrying his message," she said. "They should be held to account also."

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt for his refusal to answer questions. He remains protected by a preemptive Biden pardon.