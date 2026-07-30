Permission to work: the Crown sends three prosecutors to scrutinize Tamara Lich's work at Rebel News

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Tamara Lich's court battles, Alberta's culture of freedom, and the unwavering support from Rebel News fans.

When the story of the Freedom Convoy is told, one name keeps surfacing at the centre of the storm: Tamara Lich. In the winter of 2022, as vaccine mandates and lockdown rules stretched into a third year, she was at the forefront with the truckers who drove on Ottawa and parked there. She became a symbol of resistance not because she sought it, but because the system made her one.

And the system still isn't letting go.

Crown's case against Tamara Lich rests on 'mean' tweets@LichTamara's case was being heard again in an Ottawa courtroom on Wednesday, where she was seeking a variation to her bail conditions. Specifically, Tamara was seeking more freedom to travel across Canada and into the… pic.twitter.com/CIzSRdCXGT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 23, 2026

Fresh from the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, indeed in the entire Commonwealth, Lich's case was back before an Ottawa court. There is a live application before the court seeking to vary her sentence so she can travel more widely to work for Rebel News. Ezra Levant filed an affidavit describing the work she has done over the past six months. The Crown's response? Three prosecutors, not one, not two, but three, lined up to cross-examine him on it. That is how far things have come: a journalist made to seek the court's permission simply to travel for her job, and three government lawyers dispatched to argue about it.

Step outside the Ottawa bubble and the picture changes entirely. Earlier in the month, Ezra and Tamara spent more than twelve hours driving through southern Alberta, from Okotoks to Lethbridge to Medicine Hat. Crowds gathered not because the press told them to, but because they wanted to. People came out in the heat when they could have been doing anything else, just to say hello.

I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met who were left broken as a result of the unconstitutional, unlawful, and unscientific measures taken by governments around the world based on Fauci’s fake science.



This woman sobbed uncontrollably on my shoulder after telling me she was… pic.twitter.com/amJ0hqh1Hc — Tamara Lich 🇨🇦 (@LichTamara) July 29, 2026

That is the clearest illustration of the cultural divide. While prosecutors pursue Lich through the courts, Albertans greet her with warmth and gratitude. For more than four and a half years, as she says, that support has never wavered. People remember what the mandates cost them, and they remember who was willing to say so out loud.

It is no longer just about the Freedom Convoy. It is about the right to dissent, to work, to travel, to live without a prosecutor around every corner.

Fauci pleads the fifth during heated Senate hearing Dr. Anthony Fauci loved the spotlight during the pandemic, proclaiming himself “The Science,” but now finds that the cat has his tongue.

A timely reminder of that period of disastrous leadership around the world played out on the day this interview was recorded. Anthony Fauci appeared before a United States Senate committee and, by Lich's count, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than a hundred times. Listening to senators list the damage done by the lockdowns, Lich says it became clear to her that the truckers were right, and that they were on the right side of history all along.

Four and a half years on, the case against her grinds forward while the case for what she did keeps getting stronger.

The support only grows. The people of Alberta and the broader Rebel News community are not easily cowed. They see what is at stake: not just one woman, but free expression itself.

As the court weighs whether Tamara Lich can travel more freely for her work, a verdict of another kind is already being delivered, by the people who keep turning out, undeterred by heat, distance or intimidation.