Fauci pleads the fifth during heated Senate hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci was the face of America’s response to COVID-19, going so far as to declare himself the embodiment of science. Yet he sat before a U.S. Senate hearing on July 29 and repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

Over and over — more than 100 times by some counts — he declined to answer questions from senators, including committee chair Rand Paul, about pandemic origins, gain-of-function research, and the decisions that upended millions of lives.

This is the same official who, early in the pandemic, told 60 Minutes there was “no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Months later, he contradicted this advice, as cloth facial coverings became mandatory, schoolchildren were masked for hours on end, and dissenters were branded selfish threats to public health.

“Science evolves,” we were told as justification for the revolving door of flip-flopping advice. Funny, it always seemed to evolve toward tighter control, with Fauci at the helm.

He had earlier denied that NIH-funded work through EcoHealth Alliance at the Wuhan lab met the definition of gain-of-function research, but documents later released by The Intercept and congressional investigators detailed experiments that combined bat coronaviruses and tested them in humanized mice.

By late 2021, Fauci himself was calling the term “nebulous,” as he became increasingly unable to skirt what counted as gain-of-function research.

The lab-leak hypothesis he once dismissed as conspiracy theory has since gained mainstream traction, yet under oath he offered only silence to key questions surrounding this likelihood.

Here in Canada, a parallel, coordinated script unfolded.

Our governments imported much of the same guidance: lockdowns, vaccine passports, shifting rules on transmission and natural immunity, and the rapid dismissal of inconvenient questions. The Freedom Convoy and the freezing of bank accounts crystallized the same tensions over public health power versus civil liberties.

Dr. Theresa Tam, who steered much of Canada’s response, later received the Order of Canada, though accountability for the ‘shadow pandemic’ created in the midst remains elusive on this side of the border as well.

Fauci doesn’t need to plead the fifth, he already received a pre-emptive pardon from Joe Biden. Why would an innocent person need immunity before the hard questions begin? Senator Josh Hawley called him out on this contradiction during the hearings.

At the same time, the irony here is that constitutional protections belong to everyone. Yet the official whose guidance helped justify extraordinary restrictions on ordinary people’s rights — jobs lost, businesses closed, children’s schooling disrupted — now claims those same protections to avoid answering for his role in all of it.

The public face of pandemic policy, who appeared on every screen and whose pronouncements carried enormous weight, will not explain under oath what he knew, when he knew it, or what part U.S. funding may have played in research connected to the worst public-health crisis in a century.

Careers were ruined, families were torn apart, and trust in institutions was damaged as one version of events dominated the conversation while others were intentionally suppressed.

Regardless of political views or policy positions, people in positions of immense power owe the public honesty and transparency. Trust is not something that can be demanded, it has to be earned.

And now, in 2026, with more documents and evidence available, the man who once called for unquestioning trust has opted for silence instead of transparency.

It’s telling that after sloganeering “trust the science” as justification for all-consuming measures, suddenly questions surrounding it need a lawyer.