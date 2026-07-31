What's going on at this alleged Halal slaughterhouse in Ontario?

The coverup regarding an alleged illegal halal slaughterhouse situated east of Toronto continues.

Here’s the skinny: former Conservative candidate for the Toronto riding of Scarborough West, Mohsin Bhuiyan, currently operates a farm in the Bowmanville area of Clarington. He raises a variety of animals including ducks, hens, pigeons and rabbits. He claims it is a “hobby farm” for his family’s personal use only.

Recently, he claimed to be the victim of intimidation and extremist threats. This was apparently due to chatter on Facebook over the last several weeks. And the chatter was about how Bhuiyan was slaughtering animals on his farm for clients – without the necessary approvals to do so. There were also allegations of animal cruelty.

For his part, Bhuiyan denies everything, saying his property is merely a hobby farm that is for his family’s personal use only. At least, that’s what he repeatedly stated to the mainstream media. (It should be noted that Bhuiyan refuses to give interviews to the independent press.) And shockers! The mainstream media has completely bought his story. hook, line, and stinker.

However, thanks to the Internet being forever, some seemingly incriminating information regarding the alleged sharia slaughterhouse was uncovered – information that the government-funded trained seals in the mainstream media chose to ignore. For example, Bhuiyan, via social media, has advertised halal-slaughtered animals for sale. And visitors to the farm are referred to as “clients”.

Oops. So much for that “hobby farm” claim…

Regardless, Liberal MPs such as Ryan Turnbull and Jennifer McKelvie were quick to exploit this story. They were shocked and alarmed and appalled that “Islamophobia” was running wild in Clarington! (Please note: these Liberal MPs don’t even represent the riding that Bowmanville is situated in. But never mind. Never let a crisis – real or imagined – go to waste.)

Earlier this month an “anti-Islamophobia” rally was held in Clarington; sources tell us this meeting, in which attendance was vetted, actually resembled a Liberal Party of Canada rally.

But it’s stunning. We know from social media evidence that Bhuiyan was (is?) selling halal-slaughtered meat to the general public without the necessary approval to do so. How is calling out a lawbreaker an act of “Islamophobia”?

Of note, Rebel News has ventured out to Bhuiyan’s farm on three separate occasions to get his side of the story. He has always declined to speak with us. Only mainstream media trained seals are worthy of conveying his story it would appear. We wonder why that is…

But get this: even though Bhuiyan has seemingly incriminated himself via his own social media postings, he is still going on the offensive. Which it so say former Clarington Mayor and chief whistleblower, John Mutton, was recently served with a summons to appear in an Oshawa court on Aug. 10. The reason: Bhuiyan wants a restraining order issued against Mutton given that Bhuiyan apparently fears for his life!

Alas, Mutton says he’s never threatened Bhuiyan nor anyone else. Mutton says all he has done is speak the truth, regardless of the false narrative of “Islamophobia” being peddled by Liberals and their useful idiots in the Media Party who are apparently all-in when if comes to practicing the art of taqiyya.

Rebel News will be attending Mutton’s court appearance in August. It should prove fascinating. Because if Mutton does have a restraining order issued against him merely for outing an allegedly illegal slaughterhouse, we shall bear witness to a dangerous new censorship precedent. Namely, if speaking the truth hurts the feelings of certain protected classes, then the person conveying that information shall be punished for doing so.