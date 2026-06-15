Former WestJet employee fighting back after being terminated over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates swept across Canada, forcing many workers to choose between receiving a newly introduced vaccine and facing workplace consequences.

WestJet was among the companies that implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees. Workers who did not comply faced unpaid leave and, in some cases, termination.

One former WestJet flight attendant says she was one of those employees. After spending 13 years with the airline, she was terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine due to her sincerely held religious beliefs.

In 2022, she filed a human rights complaint alleging her religious freedoms were violated and that her request for religious accommodation was not properly recognized. After years of waiting and recently completing additional submissions requested by the Alberta Human Rights Commission, her case has reached a critical stage.

If the commission accepts the complaint, it could move forward to a tribunal. If not, an appeal may be the next step.

Rebel News spoke with the former flight attendant about her experience navigating WestJet's vaccine mandate, the impact her termination had on her life, and why she continues to pursue her case years later. We also spoke with her lawyer, James Kitchen, who has successfully represented clients in a number of similar COVID-era legal battles involving vaccine mandates and religious accommodation.

To support the former flight attendant in her legal battle, click here.