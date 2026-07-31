What's really happening in Ceuta, Spain?
After tens of thousands of migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Rebel News is dispatching Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to report directly from the ground.
Did you see the astonishing footage from Ceuta, the small Spanish enclave on the North African coast?
Tens of thousands of migrants crossed into the city in a matter of days, overwhelming border security and creating scenes that many compared to a movie.
Rather than relying on second-hand reports or establishment media coverage, Rebel News is sending our own journalists to investigate what is happening firsthand.
Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto are travelling to Ceuta to speak with residents, business owners, migrants, police and local officials to answer the questions many news organizations aren't asking.
Getting to Ceuta isn't simple.
Alexa and Efrain are making a multi-leg journey across Spain before reaching the city, where they'll begin filing daily reports, interviews and on-the-ground updates.
They'll investigate:
- How many migrants remain in Ceuta
- How local residents are responding
- What police and government officials are saying
- What migrants themselves say brought them there
- Whether the situation is changing on the ground
We don't receive government funding, so trips like this are only possible because of viewers like you.
Airfare, trains, ferries and accommodation for this assignment will cost more than $6,000.
If you value independent journalism that goes where other media won't, please help crowdfund this reporting mission today.
Every contribution helps put our journalists where the story is happening.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.