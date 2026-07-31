What's really happening in Ceuta, Spain?







Did you see the astonishing footage from Ceuta, the small Spanish enclave on the North African coast?

Tens of thousands of migrants crossed into the city in a matter of days, overwhelming border security and creating scenes that many compared to a movie.

Rather than relying on second-hand reports or establishment media coverage, Rebel News is sending our own journalists to investigate what is happening firsthand.

Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto are travelling to Ceuta to speak with residents, business owners, migrants, police and local officials to answer the questions many news organizations aren't asking.

Getting to Ceuta isn't simple.

Alexa and Efrain are making a multi-leg journey across Spain before reaching the city, where they'll begin filing daily reports, interviews and on-the-ground updates.

They'll investigate:

How many migrants remain in Ceuta

How local residents are responding

What police and government officials are saying

What migrants themselves say brought them there

Whether the situation is changing on the ground

We don't receive government funding, so trips like this are only possible because of viewers like you.

Airfare, trains, ferries and accommodation for this assignment will cost more than $6,000.

If you value independent journalism that goes where other media won't, please help crowdfund this reporting mission today.

Every contribution helps put our journalists where the story is happening.