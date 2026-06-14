BREAKING: Children's rights activist Billboard Chris arrested in Madrid

In a social media post published Friday, Elston wrote that police arrested him at Puerta del Sol shortly after he arrived.

I have just been arrested by the police in Madrid, Spain.



My phone and passport have been seized but I had a second phone in my pocket so I’m writing this from the back of the police car.



I was at Puerta del Sol for just 5 minutes.

Police told me I cannot have conversations in… — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) June 14, 2026

"I have just been arrested by the police in Madrid, Spain," Elston posted.

According to Elston, police seized his passport and primary phone. However, he said he was able to send the message from a second phone he had in his pocket while sitting in the back of a police vehicle.

"I was at Puerta del Sol for just 5 minutes," Elston wrote. "Police told me I cannot have conversations in the public square. I researched the law and spoke with a lawyer and they are wrong."

The circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear. Spanish authorities have not yet publicly commented on the incident, and it is not known whether Elston has been formally charged.

Great to be with the great @BillboardChris tonight for the @hazteoir awards in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/LVnH66vJLJ — Sebastián Lukomski (@lukomski_sebito) June 14, 2026

Elston has become one of the world's most recognizable activists through his peaceful public outreach campaigns on gender ideology and youth medical transitions. Wearing his trademark sandwich-board signs, he engages passersby in conversation and encourages debate on controversial public policy issues.

I spoke at the European Parliament and exposed the greatest child abuse scandal in modern history.



There is no such thing as a transgender child!



Our children are perfect just as they are. No drugs or scalpels needed! pic.twitter.com/Okwd9MItIV — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) December 14, 2025

His activism has frequently made him a target. Elston has been physically assaulted on multiple occasions while conducting peaceful street outreach, including incidents in Canada and abroad that were captured on video and widely shared online. He has also faced repeated efforts by activists and authorities to restrict or silence his public advocacy.

At the time of publication, Elston's legal status remains unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.