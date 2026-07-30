KGB defector's dire 'demoralization' warning is coming true

Article by Rebel News staff.

An 18-lawyer advisory committee to review judicial appointments has been set up in New York City by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Shockingly, in a city where roughly half of all lawyers are Jewish, not one member of Mamdani's committee is Jewish.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra ran the numbers on the likelihood of the committee not including a single Jew, and concluded it was approximately one in 250,000.

"He's cleansing Jews from any position of power," Ezra remarked.

That is one piece of a much larger picture Ezra assembled, however.

Mamdani has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and attempted to explore whether New York City could execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him.

He announced a punishing new tax on luxury properties, singling out hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin by name and address in a public press conference. He then published a broader list of rich New Yorkers and their addresses and announced plans for a wealth tax.

He proposed Soviet-style government grocery stores.

North of the border, his NDP counterpart in Canada, Avi Lewis, is already copying the grocery store plan — promising 50 publicly-owned stores at $300 million a year.

Griffin's told interviewers that his company had decided to double down on its Miami expansion following Mamdani's comments.

"What the mayor of New York has made clear to my New York partners," Griffin said, "is that we need to double down on our bet in Miami — because we want to be in a state that embraces business, personal freedom and liberty, and the opportunity to live the American dream."

Ezra noted the irony of a man who pouring his fortune into New York, only to leave because the mayor wants him gone. "Why should he stay and fight and pay extraordinary taxes and risk assassination and be hated by the mayor?" he said.

To explain what Mamdani is actually doing, Ezra played five minutes of a 1984 interview with Yuri Bezmenov — a KGB defector who taught in Canada and spent years warning the West about Soviet psychological warfare tactics.

Bezmenov described a four-stage process beginning with "demoralization," a 15 to 20-year campaign of ideological subversion designed not to win arguments but to make people incapable of reaching sensible conclusions in their own interests.

"The process of demoralization is complete and irreversible," Bezmenov said in the archival footage. "A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him."

Ezra said he first encountered the Bezmenov interview about 20 years ago and didn't fully understand it.

"I couldn't see what was happening. It all sounded so fantastical, so paranoid," he said. "I didn't know what this KGB defector meant by demoralization."

Now, however, he's in complete understanding. "It's about alienating you from everything you know and love," he explained. "About making your home a place you don't want to live in anymore."

In Canada, Toronto's Jews are leaving for Florida. Shopify's founders — Canada's only major tech success story — are pro-freedom and antisemitism critics who Ezra predicted will eventually be driven out too.

"We have versions of all of this in Canada," he confessed. "Toronto is the most obvious example. But not just Toronto."

Bezmenov died in 1993, just after the Soviet Union fell. "I think he must have died fairly happy, feeling vindicated," Ezra said. "I wonder what he would have said about our current situation. They really are trying to conquer your mind."