Canadians skipping meals as meat becomes a luxury amid cost-of-living crisis

Canadians are cutting back on meat and, in some cases, skipping meals altogether as grocery prices continue to climb, according to new research cited by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The report noted that in-house research from the Department of Agriculture shows the typical Canadian household can no longer afford to meet Canada’s Food Guide.

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Kris Sims of the the Canadian Taxpayers Federation pointed to years of what they described as out-of-control government spending as a key driver behind rising food costs during Wednesday's live stream.

To help families cope, Sims shared budget-friendly "struggle meal" recipes from her own childhood, including a Tuna Cheddar Chowder recipe from Amy Dacyczyn’s 1990s classic The Tightwad Gazette, made with carrots, chicken noodle soup mix, canned tuna or salmon, milk and cheddar cheese. Sheila recalled her family’s hamburger chow mein, made with ground beef, onions, garlic, celery, chow mein noodles, water and soy sauce.

Sims also reminisced about similar meals from past economic downturns, including the 1980s oil patch shutdown in British Columbia, when families relied on dishes like beans and wieners or tomato soup with macaroni to stretch tight budgets.

The conversation turned pointed when the Rebel News journalists and Sims contrasted their recipes with reports that Prime Minister Mark Carney has spent roughly $200,000 per trip on catered meals, while ordinary Canadians ration canned tuna and rely on no-name condiments to get by.

Sheila attributed the affordability crisis to carbon taxes, inflation and supply chain management under the current Liberal government, arguing Canadians deserve relief at the checkout rather than lectures on nutrition.