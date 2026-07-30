P.E.I. government drops inquiry into councillor over 'mass grave hoax' sign

The Prince Edward Island government has ended its inquiry into a Murray Harbour municipal councillor who displayed a sign referring to the alleged residential school mass graves as a "hoax," closing a case that once carried the possibility of removing him from office.

The decision, first reported by CBC News, was made in the fall of 2025. The province confirmed no final report was produced.

The inquiry began in January 2024 after Housing and Communities Minister Rob Lantz, serving in Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King's government, appointed Charlottetown lawyer Michael Drake to investigate the conduct of Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson.

Robertson drew criticism after erecting a sign on his private property on Sept. 29, 2023, the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The sign read, in part, "Truth: Mass Grave Hoax."

Murray Harbour council determined Robertson had violated multiple provisions of its code of conduct. Councillors suspended him for six months, fined him $500 and ordered him to issue a formal apology.

Robertson refused, arguing the sign expressed his personal views on his own property and was unrelated to his official duties.

He later challenged the sanctions in the Prince Edward Island Supreme Court, but his application was dismissed after the court found it had been filed outside the statutory deadline.

Following that decision, the province decided not to continue its separate investigation.

In a statement to CBC News, the Department of Housing and Communities said pursuing the matter further risked drawing additional attention to Robertson's comments.

"While the comments are unacceptable and not condoned by the provincial government, continued legal challenges risked amplifying the message rather than resolving the issue," the department said.

Murray Harbour Mayor Terry White said the outcome leaves municipalities with little confidence that provincial oversight will be enforced.

"It just shows that, as a councillor, you have the right to do whatever you wish," White told CBC.

Robertson's lawyers welcomed the province's decision. Josh Dehaas of the Canadian Constitution Foundation said elected officials should not be removed from office simply for expressing controversial opinions and argued it was time to move on without spending more taxpayer money.

Trudeau-appointed P.E.I. Senator Brian Francis criticized the government's decision, saying it should explain why it abandoned an inquiry that had the potential to remove an elected official from office.

Robertson remains on Murray Harbour council and is eligible to run again in this fall's municipal elections.