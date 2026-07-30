Toronto shooting spree targets Jewish businesses as city looks the other way

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, retired Toronto police officer and YouTuber Ross McLean joined the show to discuss what McLean describes as a co-ordinated wave of violence targeting Jewish-owned businesses and institutions across the city.

In recent days, Toronto has seen a string of gunfire incidents: a Jewish-owned bagel shop was shot at, the U.S. consulate was hit for a second time despite a police cruiser stationed nearby, and an armoured car company was fired upon multiple times. McLean says none of the targets were random.

According to McLean, each location was chosen deliberately. The bagel shop is known among wealthy investors as a meeting spot, while the armoured car company sells luxury vehicles to high-net-worth clients. McLean believes the pattern shows those behind the shootings are sending a calculated message to a specific community, rather than carrying out random attacks.

Ezra and McLean also criticized Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow for blaming the violence on "illegal American guns" before any weapon was recovered or suspect arrested. McLean called the remark a distraction from the real issue: a lack of leadership and resources within the Toronto Police Service to confront what he calls low-tech, ethnically organized crime.

The pair also pointed to what they see as a double standard in policing, contrasting the lengthy prosecution of Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich with what they describe as a hands-off approach to pro-Hamas demonstrations that have continued near Jewish neighbourhoods for nearly three years.

McLean warned that without a change in leadership and stronger prosecution, the terrorism-style violence will continue unchecked.