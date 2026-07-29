Psychological warfare on aisle five: the hidden motives behind government grocers in NYC

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: government grocery stores, the war on New York’s bodegas, and the psychological games behind radical politics.

What’s actually happening in New York City? Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office is floating a plan for taxpayer-funded grocery stores that will sell everything from steak to eggs at 30 per cent below cost. Not a discount, a permanent fire sale, subsidised by tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. Unlimited, every day. Who stops people from simply clearing the shelves, reselling the goods, or gaming the system? The city’s 10,000 small bodegas could buy the cheap stock and flip it for profit. How does any real business compete with that?

City officials will claim there are limits: five steaks per person, or something similar. But what happens when a family of four walks through one after another, or returns several times in a day? New Yorkers have always been better at outmanoeuvring bureaucrats than the reverse. The real winners will be insiders, friends of staff, and anyone willing to pay cash under the table. Call it corruption or call it arbitrage. Either way, you cannot break the laws of supply and demand forever. It is a money pit, and everyone knows it.

Immigrant-led business group votes to sue NYC over Mamdani's taxpayer-funded grocery stores, alleging unfair competition https://t.co/nmKob2KT5W pic.twitter.com/FeEkarE892 — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2026

That is why the bodega industry is not merely complaining. It is preparing to sue, arguing this is textbook unfair competition bankrolled by taxpayers and designed to crush small business.

Here is the real kicker: none of these stores are scheduled to open for years, if they open at all. Delays and cancellations are the safer bet. Five stores are planned, one in each borough, and even that looks optimistic. When (or if) they appear, they will almost certainly resemble the failed Kansas City prototype.

Zohran Mamdani promises food that's 30% cheaper at his $70M government-run grocery stores.



Here's how a government-run grocery store worked out in Kansas City:



"There's no meat, there's no vegetables, there's no nothing."



If the shelves are empty, it doesn't matter how cheap… pic.twitter.com/tU0NvadAlm — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) July 28, 2026

Which raises an obvious question: if these stores are unlikely to exist anytime soon, why make them such a centrepiece of the political agenda?

Because this was never primarily about groceries. The point is not simply to feed eight million people. It is about psychology. It is about changing what people think New York is, who belongs in it, and where it is headed.

New York built its identity on finance, entrepreneurship and the belief that anyone could make it through ambition and hard work. Mamdani’s rhetoric increasingly targets that identity.

Jordan Schachtel has cut through the polite analysis: the affluent class still thinks this is some kind of negotiation or shakedown. That is a total misread. Mamdani does not want to negotiate. He wants the people who built and financed the city to leave. He is willing to make their lives difficult until they do.

There's an interesting disconnect between the super affluent class in NYC and their perception of what Mamdani wants. They think it's some kind of negotiation or shake down, but it's a total misread of what's obviously happening.



The mayor wants all of you to leave as soon as… — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 29, 2026

Watch the pattern. A foreign policy speech condemning Benjamin Netanyahu in a city that was once the most pro-Israel, pro-Jewish city in North America, despite Mamdani having no foreign policy authority. A personal attack on Ken Griffin, a major philanthropist, followed by a published list of wealthy residents and their addresses for a proposed wealth tax. An 18-lawyer advisory committee for selecting judges that somehow contains not a single Jew in a city where nearly half the lawyers are Jewish. These are not isolated controversies. Together, they signal a rejection of the New York built on Wall Street, entrepreneurship and open ambition.

Versions of the same campaign are visible in Canada. Toronto is the most obvious example, with sustained pro-Hamas protests alongside violence against Jews and Jewish institutions. Even cities like Edmonton show similar currents.

The goal is not primarily policy outcomes. It is about changing what people think their city and country are, and who belongs in them.

The grocery scheme is simply one visible front in that campaign. It echoes what Yuri Bezmenov described decades ago as demoralisation: convincing people that their city is no longer theirs, that the rules they once trusted no longer apply, and that resistance is futile. Then the people with the means to leave quietly do so.

In Canada, the new NDP leader, Avi Lewis, has proposed something eerily similar to that of Mamdani in New York, with plans for taxpayer-funded, government-run grocery stores on a larger scale: $300 million a year and fifty stores.

POLL: Canadians say no to taxpayer-funded grocery stores NDP Leader Avi Lewis has advocated for a network of government grocery stores across Canada, a proposal his campaign estimated would cost taxpayers approximately $300 million annually to operate 50 locations nationwide.

This is not a local spat over food prices. It is one theatre in a broader campaign to reshape how people think about cities like New York, and by extension countries like Canada. The stores may never open. The message is already being delivered.

GUEST: Ron McLean, former Toronto police officer on the rise of violent crime across Canada amid terrorism against the Jewish community.