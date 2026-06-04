POLL: Canadians say no to taxpayer-funded grocery stores

According to polling conducted by Leger on behalf of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a majority of Canadians with an opinion on the issue oppose the concept of taxpayer-funded grocery stores, despite growing calls from NDP Leader Avi Lewis to have governments enter the grocery business.

Among decided respondents, 58% said government-run grocery stores are a bad idea, while just 42% supported the concept.

Overall, 45% of Canadians surveyed said the idea was bad, 33% supported it, and 22% remained undecided.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis has advocated for a network of government grocery stores across Canada, a proposal his campaign estimated would cost taxpayers approximately $300 million annually to operate 50 locations nationwide.

Avi Lewis: "We have a very clear plan to cut grocery prices by 30-40% for Canadians at a cost to the federal government ... We'd subsidize it. It costs $350m to launch and $300m a year, which is one-half of 1% of the current defence budget." pic.twitter.com/7HtXQnTn3R — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Toronto city council has directed staff to study the feasibility of opening four municipally operated grocery stores. The city manager has been given one year to develop a plan.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the polling demonstrates Canadians understand that government ownership is unlikely to solve affordability challenges.

“Canadians struggling with the rising cost of living know that government-run grocery stores won't make life more affordable,” said Noah Jarvis, the CTF's Ontario director. “Politicians who care about affordability need to cut taxes instead of gambling taxpayers' money on a government grocery store.”

Q: Avi Lewis says that he wants the government to open up a chain of grocery stores. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls that communist. What do you think?



Pierre Poilievre: Well, she's right. pic.twitter.com/JUI7fhnrU9 — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) March 31, 2026

Jarvis argued that even supporters of the proposal acknowledge it would require significant taxpayer subsidies.

“Even the supporters of government grocery stores know this scheme will cost taxpayers a ton of money,” said Jarvis. “Instead of taking a bad gamble with taxpayer money, Lewis and Toronto politicians concerned with affordability should push for meaningful tax cuts for all Canadians.”