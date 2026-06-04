POLL: Canadians say no to taxpayer-funded grocery stores
NDP Leader Avi Lewis has advocated for a network of government grocery stores across Canada, a proposal his campaign estimated would cost taxpayers approximately $300 million annually to operate 50 locations nationwide.
According to polling conducted by Leger on behalf of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a majority of Canadians with an opinion on the issue oppose the concept of taxpayer-funded grocery stores, despite growing calls from NDP Leader Avi Lewis to have governments enter the grocery business.
Among decided respondents, 58% said government-run grocery stores are a bad idea, while just 42% supported the concept.
Overall, 45% of Canadians surveyed said the idea was bad, 33% supported it, and 22% remained undecided.
NDP Leader Avi Lewis has advocated for a network of government grocery stores across Canada, a proposal his campaign estimated would cost taxpayers approximately $300 million annually to operate 50 locations nationwide.
Avi Lewis: "We have a very clear plan to cut grocery prices by 30-40% for Canadians at a cost to the federal government ... We'd subsidize it. It costs $350m to launch and $300m a year, which is one-half of 1% of the current defence budget." pic.twitter.com/7HtXQnTn3R— Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) April 9, 2026
Meanwhile, Toronto city council has directed staff to study the feasibility of opening four municipally operated grocery stores. The city manager has been given one year to develop a plan.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the polling demonstrates Canadians understand that government ownership is unlikely to solve affordability challenges.
“Canadians struggling with the rising cost of living know that government-run grocery stores won't make life more affordable,” said Noah Jarvis, the CTF's Ontario director. “Politicians who care about affordability need to cut taxes instead of gambling taxpayers' money on a government grocery store.”
Q: Avi Lewis says that he wants the government to open up a chain of grocery stores. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls that communist. What do you think?— Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) March 31, 2026
Pierre Poilievre: Well, she's right. pic.twitter.com/JUI7fhnrU9
Jarvis argued that even supporters of the proposal acknowledge it would require significant taxpayer subsidies.
“Even the supporters of government grocery stores know this scheme will cost taxpayers a ton of money,” said Jarvis. “Instead of taking a bad gamble with taxpayer money, Lewis and Toronto politicians concerned with affordability should push for meaningful tax cuts for all Canadians.”
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-06-04 14:40:28 -0400 FlagDon’t forget that Avi Lewis is also quite well-off. I seriously doubt he would be shopping at one of those grocery stores.
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James Smith commented 2026-06-04 13:48:12 -0400A government run store will not be attempting to earn a profit, right? Why, because the goal is to lower the cost of food. That means the entire operation is tax payer funded, right? So let’s see if I have this right— we will pay higher taxes to lower the price of groceries. How does that make any sense? Why not just drop the carbon tax completely on fuel and food production costs?
And when the private grocers have to compete with subsidized stores, the quality will drop and many of them will shut the doors and move to other jurisdictions. The Avi Lewis is an idiot.