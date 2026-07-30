Activist protesting Iranian regime outside of Radio-Canada headquarters

Ayrik Armani has been camped outside Radio-Canada's headquarters in Montreal for several days, surrounded by signs expressing support for the Iranian people and condemning the Islamic regime.

As part of his protest, Armani is on a hunger strike and is cooperating with Montreal police and Radio-Canada security, who are permitting him to use the space.

The demonstration outside of Radio-Canada was a deliberate choice, he explained.

"I feel like Radio-Canada — no media in Canada is actually covering the terrible things that are going on in Iran," he said, noting he wants the state broadcaster to focus its coverage on the reality facing ordinary Iranians.

As an immigrant to Canada who was persecuted and imprisoned by the Islamic regime in Tehran, Armani knows that tragic reality all too well.

"I was a political prisoner myself in Iran about six years ago," he said. "So I understand how it is to be in prison."

The activist says he's grateful to Canada for the refuge it provided, adding that gratitude is precisely why he feels compelled to warn Canadians about what the regime is doing, both inside Iran and abroad.

"I got out of there," he said. But others, who are less fortunate, are still there and facing execution, he explained.

When Donald Trump launched Operation Epic Fury in January 2026, striking targets inside Iran and killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior regime officials, Armani felt hope for the first time in years.

With the regime still clinging to power, that hope has since given way to frustration. "I'm so sad that they didn't finish the job," he said. "It's frustrating for us and for Iranians inside Iran."

Armani also had a warning for Canadians, that figures linked to the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are living openly in Montreal and other cities, spreading propaganda and influencing institutions. "We can see it at Concordia. We can see it at McGill," he said.

The solution, he said, was deportations for those connected to the regime or IRGC.