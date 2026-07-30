Coordinated campaign targeting Canadian firms linked to Israel

One week ago, Juno News investigative journalist Melanie Bennet published a report on a pro-Palestinian activist network called Arms Embargo Now and its connections to Palestine Action Canada — a group that has been attacking Canadian companies it believes are linked to Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems, posting CCTV footage of its own crimes on Instagram, and claiming responsibility in the name of political aims.

On the day Bennet appeared on The Ezra Levant Show, a Toronto armoured car company called Incas, which appears on the Arms Embargo Now target map — was shot at. Palestine Action Canada had not claimed responsibility as of broadcast.

But the timing was not lost on either Melanie or Ezra. "Literally every day in Toronto, there's another shooting," Ezra said. "Two days ago, two Jewish delis. Yesterday, the U.S. Consulate for the second time. Today, this."

Melanie walked through the information she's gathered on the network she had been tracking.

Arms Embargo Now is a coalition of activist groups, including Labour for Palestine, World Beyond War, Palestinian Youth Movement and others, that has built a map of Canadian companies it claims supply Elbit Systems or its affiliates.

On the surface, the campaign involves letter-writing and complaints directed towards MPs. But it is also closely connected to Palestine Action Canada, a domestic branch of a global organization.

In the United Kingdom, Palestine Action UK was designated a terrorist organization after one of its members attacked a police officer with a sledgehammer during a so-called "direct action" campaign. At home, Palestine Action Canada has taken responsibility for attacks on a Quebec company called Devtech and an Ontario company called Don Limited in Vaughan, posting CCTV footage of itself committing the vandalism both times.

Bennet said the legal framing of these incidents matters.

Under the RCMP's own definition, terrorism includes property damage carried out for political or social aims. Palestine Action Canada has explicitly stated political motivations for its attacks. "That is by definition domestic terrorism," she said. "And I don't think we're taking this seriously enough."

Interpol's 2025 terrorism assessment, she noted, lists left-wing and anarchist terrorism — what it categorizes as the "red-green alliance" of Marxist and jihadist groups acting in concert — as the second largest terrorism threat category in Europe after jihadism. Europe is making arrests in this category.

Canada, she argued, has a significant blind spot.

An access to information request of Canadian security service reporting showed no clear tracking of this kind of domestic terrorism. "Canada has a very big blind spot," she said. "And those things tend to escalate if they're not dealt with."

Ezra noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently convened foreign ambassadors specifically to discuss radical far-left Antifa violence, and that Canada sent the lowest-level delegate possible.

He argued the Trudeau and Carney governments have made a deliberate political calculation: naming jihadist or Antifa violence would alienate their support base, so they fund organizations like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to redirect attention toward an exaggerated right-wing threat instead.

"These violent people are the street teams of the left," he said. "And if you're even a peaceful street team on the right — like the truckers — off to jail with you."

Melanie's had a direct warning for Canadians.

"When you have people who are willing to engage in violence for ideological reasons and it is not dealt with, this tends to escalate," she said. "The last thing I would want is for somebody in one of these companies that have been shot up to actually get shot — or to start seeing violence against civilians in the street the way we've seen in Europe."

Melanie Bennet's reporting is available at JunoNews.com. She is a finalist for the 2026 Independent Press Gallery Awards.