BREAKING: Tommy Robinson arrested again under U.K. Terrorism Act

In a series of posts on social media Saturday, Levant said Robinson was detained while travelling through the U.K. under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, a sweeping power that allows authorities to stop, question and detain travellers at ports and border crossings without requiring traditional grounds for suspicion.

According to Levant, individuals detained under the provision can be compelled to answer questions and provide access to electronic devices, with refusal potentially constituting a criminal offence.

1. Keir Starmer, the disgraced British PM, has arrested Tommy Robinson again under the Terrorism Act.



This legislation that allows anyone -- citizen or not -- to be detained when coming or going from the UK, and interrogated for hours, and there is no right to remain silent. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 13, 2026

The arrest comes less than two years after Robinson, whose legal name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, successfully challenged a previous Schedule 7 stop in court.

Levant pointed to a 2024 ruling by District Judge Samuel Goozee, who found police had unlawfully targeted Robinson because of his political views rather than any legitimate terrorism-related concern. The judge concluded officers were unable to identify any evidence linking Robinson to terrorism and found the stop was motivated by his political activism.

According to excerpts from the ruling cited by Levant, police officers admitted they recognized Robinson before stopping him and were unable to recall any meaningful terrorism-related questions posed during the detention. The court ultimately found Robinson not guilty of the offence of refusing to comply with the examination.

"The process is the punishment," Levant wrote, arguing that repeated use of anti-terror legislation against Robinson amounts to political lawfare designed to consume his time, money and energy.

At the time of publication, British authorities had not publicly released details about the latest arrest, including where Robinson was detained, whether he remains in custody, or whether any charges have been laid.

Robinson has long been one of Britain's most controversial political activists, attracting both fierce support and criticism for his reporting and activism on issues including immigration, grooming gang scandals and freedom of speech.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.