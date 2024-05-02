Anti-Israel protesters face off with counter-demonstrators at McGill University

Rebel News is on the scene at McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal, Quebec, one day after a Quebec judge rejected a request for an injunction against the encampment.

Two demonstrations are scheduled to take place on the school premises on Thursday: one in favour of Israel, and one against.

McGill said that the SPVM has notified them of their deployment of police officers. The university has also cautioned its community to avoid the main road stretching from the Roddick Gates entrance to the Y-intersection beneath the Arts Building.

On Wednesday, several Jewish organizations disclosed their intention to stage a protest at McGill's Roddick Gates at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, urging the university to "enforce its policies."

Police are on scene at McGill University campus. They have blocked off access to the park where an anti-Israel encampment is located.



Following this announcement, two pro-Palestinian groups, SPHR Concordia and SPHR McGill, utilized social media platforms to urge for an emergency demonstration to be convened at the university's lower field on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Premier Francois Legault called on police to dismantle the anti-Israel protest when they feel fit, calling the camp "illegal" and saying that the "law must be respected."

"McGill is clear; they don't want these encampments and I think that I rely on the officers to make sure to stop that."

When asked if the police should intervene Legault said, "At the time that they will judge that it will be the right one."

"Everybody in Quebec has to respect laws and right now, the encampments are illegal, so we have to respect the law and I want to make sure that the police officers make sure too that the laws are respected," he said.

Updates to come.