Ezra Levant: America takes on left-wing extremism — will Canada?

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra weighed in on America's plan to take on left-wing terrorism — something Canadians have long endured.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened senior officials from roughly 60 countries this week to address the growing threat of left-wing political violence, a problem that Ezra says Canadians have endured for years with little acknowledgment from their own government. Canada reportedly sent only a junior staffer to the gathering, raising questions about whether Ottawa takes the issue seriously at all.

Ezra pointed to a long list of Canadian examples that he says have been downplayed or ignored by mainstream media and police. These include the attacks on Rebel News reporters, the vandalism and torching of more than 100 churches across the country, and an incendiary device thrown into a Montreal church by a man later identified as a member of the Canadian Forces.

Other examples include the swarming of Nova Scotia's premier, whose vehicle was stomped on and damaged, and repeated confrontations involving transgender activist Jonathan Yaniv against Rebel News journalists. The recent Montreal shooter, whose manifesto praised both Mao and Stalin, is further evidence of a broader pattern that the regime media has covered up.

Rubio's remarks touched on foreign interference, domestic extremist cells hunting ICE agents, and what he called a "blind spot" in how radical left-wing violence is studied compared to right-wing movements.

Ezra concluded by asking whether Canada's government, reflexively anti-American, will follow Washington's lead in cracking down on left-wing violence, or continue tolerating it as a political tool.