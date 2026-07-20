The U.S. finally names left-wing terrorism — will Canada ever catch up?

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, America announces its plan to take on left-wing terrorism — something Canadians have long endured.

Rebel News reporters get attacked more often than journalists from any other outlet in Canada — and the most frustrating part is that police, often standing right there, do nothing. It happened at the Hamas protests in Toronto. It happened to reporter Alexa Lavoie in Montreal, who was attacked while officers stood by and watched.

It is, without exception, people on the left. There is no comparable record of right-wing mobs doing this. None.

Just the other day, Nova Scotia's premier was swarmed — his car stomped on, jumped on, smashed — and only one charge was laid, later dropped. A few months earlier, a Christian pastor performing a prayer service in a Montreal church watched an Antifa extremist throw incendiary devices inside and walk out. That man, Gabriel LePage, turned out to work for the Canadian Forces. More than 100 churches across Canada have been vandalized or torched, including a major cathedral in the heart of Toronto. Synagogues too.

Then there's transgender activist Jonathan Yaniv, whose repeated freak-outs against Rebel News journalists never seem to result in charges — until, remarkably, they finally did, presumably because his politics made him briefly inconvenient to protect.

And a couple of weeks ago, Montreal had a shooter whose own manifesto laid out his politics in black and white: a Marxist who praised Mao and Stalin by name. The regime media buried that part of the story entirely.

Every single incident described here is a left-wing act of violence in Canada that has been ignored, minimized, or excused by the institutions meant to stop it.

The same pattern exists in the United States — except now, Washington is doing something about it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio invited 60 senior officials from around the world to a summit confronting left-wing terror. Canada, we understand, sent a junior staffer.

Rubio's basic premise — that protecting citizens is a state's first duty — ought to be uncontroversial. But these days, you have to restate the obvious, given that even the definition of a woman is apparently up for debate. And everything Rubio said is actively undermined by a left that wants to erase borders, militaries, police, and the very concept of citizenship.

Rubio also flagged what he called a blind spot: a pseudo-academic industry obsessed with cataloguing right-wing threats — the Proud Boys, incels, the manosphere, even the theory that working out is a "gateway" to the right — while offering no equivalent scrutiny of the hard left. The Southern Poverty Law Center was recently indicted for funding fake hate hoaxes, after years as a media darling. Canada runs the identical playbook, ignoring left-wing threats while funding academic cover for it.

Then there was George Floyd. Politicians across Canada and the U.K. took a knee over what was, at bottom, a local American policing matter — and in doing so, gave licence to real violence, including riots in Montreal. To this day, Canada gives left-wing violence a pass.

Rubio connected Islamist violence and Antifa-communist violence as increasingly collaborative, not just in Europe but here too. He noted that violence is a tool of the left, pointing to the stabbing of then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro weeks before his election in Brazil. Assassination is a tool of the left, too.

It's worth noting Rubio himself descends from Cuban exiles — the same island prison two Rebel News reporters, Efrem Monsanto and Alexa Lavoie, documented undercover as tourists, capturing the real state of communist Cuba.

Rubio went on to detail how organized gangs hunting ICE agents function, in his words, as nothing less than domestic terrorist cells. Canada has the same phenomenon, and police look the other way.

He was equally right, both theoretically and aesthetically, that when the hard left says it wants to demolish the West, it means it literally. That impulse has seeped into the Canadian government — stripping historical figures from currency, tearing down statues, rebranding Canada "Turtle Island," land acknowledgments, calling citizens "settlers," and labelling the country a "genocidal state" — language reserved exclusively for the West and Israel, never for actual authoritarian regimes.

Communism, once dismissed as a relic, is back — and back with violence. Luigi Mangione stands accused of murdering a healthcare executive, and there is a real fashion on the left for this brand of political violence. At anti-Israel marches in London, the loudest voices weren't just Third World anti-Semites — they were white British communists, making common cause with any revolution going, however contradictory. That's how "Queers for Palestine" exists, even though anyone gay in Gaza would be thrown off a building and killed immediately. Every revolution, in the end, serves the same project of undermining the West.

By contrast, Rubio's talk of achievement calls to mind Elon Musk — genuine optimism, technical ambition, a man trying to get humanity to Mars and possibly succeeding. That spirit of building is the opposite of communism's grievance culture, which insists labour and capital, men and women, whites and minorities must always be at war, oppressor against oppressed.

Canada is in the thick of the foreign dimension, too. Members of Canada's own security establishment have discussed roughly 700 Iranian agents operating domestically, alongside known Chinese interference. Toronto councillor Michael Rather, whose ward hosts weekly Hamas protests, has cited CSIS and police evidence suggesting these are not organic demonstrations but foreign-directed operations — exactly what Iran, North Korea, or China would want: division and unrest in the West, engineered from abroad.

And notably, George Soros's son Alex has been active in Canada. His father built a fortune as a hedge fund trader and investor, then spent it meddling in politics. The son does nothing but politics. What exactly is he doing here, and who is he funding? Canada's incurious media has let the question pass without comment.

Other speakers at the summit included White House aide Stephen Miller. The open question is whether Canada will follow Washington's lead at all. Given that Doug Ford, Mark Carney, and Wab Kinew's regime media reflexively oppose anything Trump does — if Trump said the sky was blue, they'd insist it was pink out of spite — the smart money says no. Beyond simple Trump Derangement Syndrome, there's also self-interest: Antifa functions as this establishment's street enforcement arm, its way of striking back at outlets like Rebel News. Ottawa isn't inclined to crack down on its own muscle.

More broadly, Canada shows little appetite for cracking down on anything — foreign gangs operate freely, Antifa operates freely, and Iranian money flows freely. There's no reason to expect that it will change on its own.

The trouble is simple: if Canada doesn't change course, the United States may eventually decide to harden the world's longest undefended border.

GUEST: Lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd.