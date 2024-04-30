Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on McGill University campus

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke with Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie about the anti-Israel demonstrations taking place at McGill University.

Protesters have constructed an encampment featuring a significant number of tents near the centre of the Montreal university's campus.

The demonstrators claim that the protest is "indefinite" and are calling on the university to divest from funds linked to Israel.

Early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 27, a group of anti-Israel activists decided to emulate the protest movement trending on American campuses and establish their own encampment at McGill.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/jvg9AT84xP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2024

Speaking about McGill's response to the protests, Alexa said, "McGill issued a statement to their students saying that they are looking into removing the tents."

"They are speaking with lawyers right now because since the beginning [of the protests] on Saturday, the number of tents has apparently tripled. So they are not really happy with all of this," she said.

Alexa went on to say, "Imagine being a Jewish student arriving on their campus where they go to school, and being surrounded by people who are fully masked, chanting some antisemitic slogan."

Video allegedly featuring McGill professor of Islamic Studies, Rula Abisaab, appears to show her giving a speech in support of the protesters at the anti-Israel encampment on campus.



"We are behind you, we are honoured by your encampment." https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/KPHTRrGYcy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2024

McGill isn't the only university in Canada featuring an anti-Israel "tent city." As Ezra Levant reported, protesters at the University of British Columbia have also set up an encampment.

Anti-Israel protests have erupted across university campuses in the U.S. and Canada in recent weeks, with police being called in to quell a number of illegal demonstrations south of the border.