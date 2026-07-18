Tristin Hopper: Canada has a blind spot when it comes to extremist threats

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new visa restrictions barring far-left terrorists from entering the country.

“Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet Far-Left Terrorists are enemies of our civilization,” he wrote on X. “They are not welcome in the United States.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Tamara Lich were joined by National Post columnist Tristin Hopper to discuss the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on left-wing violence and its call for governments to tackle radical left organizations within their own countries.

Tristin argued that similar action is unlikely to take place in Canada — even though it may need it more than ever.

“From a Canadian context, we’ve seen so many examples… of people who have been granted visas and even citizenship despite very long track records of being openly hostile to the Canadian system,” he said. “This leads me to believe that there is basically no screening whatsoever on the basic ideology that people are bringing in.”

Tristin also pointed out how foolish it is to believe Canada will not inevitably see the same kind of left-wing violence that has struck the United States — or worse — given the aggressive activist groups already operating here.

“The idea that Canada… is immune to this and can’t start seeing incidents of violence break out,” he said. “We’ve had two or three years of extremist left-wing groups glorifying violence, so I don’t know why we’re assuming that wouldn’t turn into actual violence sooner or later.”