Far-left violence, Trump's bridge deal, WEF warns of global climate emergency | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Tamara Lich are joined by National Post journalist Tristin Hopper for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Tristin Hopper (National Post journalist)
Today, we're looking at the Trump administration's call for governments to tackle Antifa organizations and radical far-left violence.
Plus, controversy is still swirling around the Gordie Howe International Bridge deal, with the U.S. receiving economic concessions from Canada that were not included in the original agreement.
And finally, the World Economic Forum is warning climate change is becoming a global health emergency, citing remarks from Iceland's former prime minister.
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COMMENTS
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-07-17 13:48:58 -0400Convicted old man Schwab is returning to lead WEF’s quest for one-world leadership and control. He’s now grasping at climate change being a global health emergency. Far left agencies work to obtain the objectives of this most evil and corrupt group that are wealthy on the backs of all humanity! Iceland’s former prime minister and whoever else that sees opportunities for personal gain jump on this shocking attempt to annihilate all humanity!
As wise, intelligent Canadians, let’s treat this latest WEF fear-mongering for what it honestly is – unadulterated pure bullshit!!