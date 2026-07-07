Ottawa school board says no to Pride, New Liberal strategist, WEF founder's return | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's decision to pull out of a Pride parade, and what the reasons might have been, with Rebel Commander Ezra Levant speculating the choice was made to the increased number of Muslim families in the area.

Plus, the Liberals are in need of a new strategist after Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed one of his top advisers to the Senate.

And finally, could Klaus Schwab be set to return to the World Economic Forum? The WEF founder stepped down after an internal review cleared him of corruption allegations, but a new report suggests the 88-year-old is looking to return to the head of the Davos-based organization.

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