Woods ban victory, BC condo bailout, NL parental rights | Rebel Roundtable
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are joined by Canadian Armed Forces veteran Jeff Evely for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Jeff Evely (Canadian Armed Forces veteran)
Today, we're talking to Canadian Armed Forces veteran Jeff Evely about his recent legal victory after the Crown withdrew a ticket issued to him under Nova Scotia’s now-invalidated 2025 “woods ban.”
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to face fierce backlash from Conservatives and the broader public after announcing a massive bailout for condo developers in B.C. using taxpayer funds.
And finally, parental rights in Newfoundland and Labrador have been thrust under the microscope after Premier Wakeham announced he will be reversing a policy that denied parents access to their children's medical records.
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COMMENTS
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-06-26 13:25:25 -0400All Canadians need to see, read and hear what Sam Cooper has researched and confirmed in these two links. Canadians need to do some gutsy, honest and factual thinking!! NOW – NOT TOMORROW OR NEXT WEEK OR NEXT YEAR – NOW!!! Carney is the mafia leader of every corrupt, terrorist, CCP, crime ridden group in Canada!
https://youtu.be/WGNLNkltftI
https://open.substack.com/pub/thebureau/p/carneys-national-condo-rescue-4400?r=15itu6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email