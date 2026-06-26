Woods ban victory, BC condo bailout, NL parental rights | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Jeff Evely (Canadian Armed Forces veteran)

Today, we're talking to Canadian Armed Forces veteran Jeff Evely about his recent legal victory after the Crown withdrew a ticket issued to him under Nova Scotia’s now-invalidated 2025 “woods ban.”

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to face fierce backlash from Conservatives and the broader public after announcing a massive bailout for condo developers in B.C. using taxpayer funds.

And finally, parental rights in Newfoundland and Labrador have been thrust under the microscope after Premier Wakeham announced he will be reversing a policy that denied parents access to their children's medical records.

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