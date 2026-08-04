Spain's border crisis, Alberta data centre protest, More international students | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the situation in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, where Moroccans illegally stormed the border and invade the small settlement. Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie and videographer Efrain Monsanto are on the ground in the Spanish territory, investigating the fallout from the border breach.
Plus, with Meta planning to open a new data centre in Sturgeon County, not far from Edmonton, residents organized a protest against the development.
And finally, video of High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter suggesting Canada needs more international students is making the rounds online. Canada's representative made the reassuring remarks as prospective Indian students raised concerns over a decline in Canada's international student numbers.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Vinko Mioc commented 2026-08-04 13:44:43 -0400 FlagD.W.H Deportation without Hesitation is immediately required. Canadians 1st!