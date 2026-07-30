Carney & Smith on immigration, Chinese-Canadian NATO spy named, Fauci testimony | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at highlights from a joint press conference held by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both weighed in on Canada's ongoing issues with mass immigration and national unity.

Plus, CBC believes it has identified the Chinese-Canadian individual suspected of spying on behalf of a third country at NATO's headquarters in Belgium.

And finally, we'll look at the fallout from top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci's appearance before the Senate, where he plead the Fifth Amendment during a contentious hearing on the response to COVID-19.

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