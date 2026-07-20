Trump threatens wildfire tariffs, Conservatives' unity campaign, U.S.-Canada trade war | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at U.S. President Donald Trump confronting Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Cup final, warning that Canada could face further tariffs due to smoke travelling southward from wildfires burning across the country.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre has tapped Edmonton MP Dane Lloyd to lead the Conservatives' national unity pitch to Albertans who might be thinking about separating.

And finally, Trump and Premier Doug Ford have been exchanging comments about trade disputes, with Trump highlighting Canada's taxes on American dairy while Ford called on the U.S. to remove softwood lumber tariffs.

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