Senator's vulgar comments about Poilievre, Gun crime, Lifestyle shrinkflation | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Senator Charles Adler's past vulgar comments about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and whether the remarks constitute a violation of ethics.
Plus, a pair of shootings in Toronto over the weekend are drawing attention to gun crime in Canada, with advocates calling for more restrictions on law-abiding firearms owners.
And finally, consumer debt tracking shows Canadians are seeing the effects of shrinkflation on their lifestyles, as the cost-of-living crisis forces more money to be set aside for bills, debts and other living expenses.
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