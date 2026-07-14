Alberta Fact Check: Alberta pays, Quebec gets. That's the imbalance.

Federalists say Alberta pays more into Confederation because Albertans earn more, that's just how a progressive tax system works. If that's all it was, Quebec would receive federal spending roughly in line with what it contributes to Canada's economy. Except, it doesn't.

According to a Fraser Institute analysis using Statistics Canada data, Alberta generates 16% of Canada's GDP, but receives just 9.6% of federal spending. Quebec, meanwhile, generates 19.6% of Canada's GDP yet receives 19.8% of all federal spending — almost exactly one dollar out of every five Ottawa spends.

The disparity is even more striking when you look at federal revenues. Alberta contributes 15.3% of all federal revenue while Quebec contributes 15.1%. In other words, the two provinces send almost the same share of money to Ottawa.

But when the money comes back, Alberta gets less than one-tenth of federal spending while Quebec receives nearly one-fifth.

When we say Albertans contribute a net $5,000 per person per year, the left counters that we only pay more because we're richer.



And it's true AB contributes in line with its GDP!



But then why does QC generate 20% of GDP, but only pays 15%?



(Plus, look at the unfair spending!) pic.twitter.com/OsL8UcbNqs — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) July 12, 2026

The Fraser Institute calculates that Albertans are net contributors of approximately $5,225 per person every year to the federation. Quebec, by contrast, is a net recipient of roughly $2,102 per person.

That's because this isn't just about equalization. It reflects the total balance of federal taxation and federal spending across the country.

Over the last two decades, the numbers become staggering. Fraser estimates Alberta will have contributed a cumulative $321.9 billion more to Ottawa than it receives between 2007-08 and 2026-27. Quebec, meanwhile, remains one of Confederation's largest net beneficiaries.

No wonder Alberta feels like it's paying for a country that increasingly works against its interests. Ottawa blocks pipelines, caps emissions, layers on regulations and then redistributes Alberta's wealth elsewhere.

Albertans aren't objecting because they pay more taxes. They're objecting because Alberta contributes roughly the same share of federal revenue as Quebec while receiving barely half the share of federal spending. That's not equal treatment.