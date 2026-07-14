Alberta Fact Check: Alberta pays, Quebec gets. That's the imbalance.

Albertans aren't objecting because they pay more taxes. They're objecting because Alberta contributes roughly the same share of federal revenue as Quebec while receiving barely half the share of federal spending.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Federalists say Alberta pays more into Confederation because Albertans earn more, that's just how a progressive tax system works. If that's all it was, Quebec would receive federal spending roughly in line with what it contributes to Canada's economy. Except, it doesn't.

According to a Fraser Institute analysis using Statistics Canada data, Alberta generates 16% of Canada's GDP, but receives just 9.6% of federal spending. Quebec, meanwhile, generates 19.6% of Canada's GDP yet receives 19.8% of all federal spending — almost exactly one dollar out of every five Ottawa spends.

The disparity is even more striking when you look at federal revenues. Alberta contributes 15.3% of all federal revenue while Quebec contributes 15.1%. In other words, the two provinces send almost the same share of money to Ottawa.

But when the money comes back, Alberta gets less than one-tenth of federal spending while Quebec receives nearly one-fifth.

The Fraser Institute calculates that Albertans are net contributors of approximately $5,225 per person every year to the federation. Quebec, by contrast, is a net recipient of roughly $2,102 per person.

That's because this isn't just about equalization. It reflects the total balance of federal taxation and federal spending across the country.

Over the last two decades, the numbers become staggering. Fraser estimates Alberta will have contributed a cumulative $321.9 billion more to Ottawa than it receives between 2007-08 and 2026-27. Quebec, meanwhile, remains one of Confederation's largest net beneficiaries.

No wonder Alberta feels like it's paying for a country that increasingly works against its interests. Ottawa blocks pipelines, caps emissions, layers on regulations and then redistributes Alberta's wealth elsewhere.

Albertans aren't objecting because they pay more taxes. They're objecting because Alberta contributes roughly the same share of federal revenue as Quebec while receiving barely half the share of federal spending. That's not equal treatment.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.