Alberta Fact Check: A pipeline to tidewater shouldn't require a climate ransom

The federal government is increasing taxpayer debt and inflationary spending on what should be a commercially viable project.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Federalists say Alberta just needs one more compromise. One more carbon policy. One more subsidy. One more federal condition. Then we'll finally get the pipeline we've been promised for years. The pipeline was supposed to be the prize. Instead, it's becoming another mechanism to extract more money from Alberta.

The entire point of a West Coast pipeline was to break Canada's dependence on the U.S. market and allow Alberta producers to access world prices. It was never supposed to come bundled with billions in carbon capture costs, taxpayer subsidies, new public debt and even B.C. royalty demands.

As Let Alberta Decide's Keith Wilson points out, Albertans are now being asked to bankroll not only the pipeline itself, but the proposed Pathways Alliance carbon capture project layered on top of it, along with roughly $40 billion in public commitments from the Alberta and federal governments tied to new West Coast export infrastructure.

That means more taxpayer debt, more inflationary spending and more government intervention in what should be a commercially viable project.

The biggest myth is that these extra costs will somehow earn Alberta oil a premium in world markets. They won't. Oil trades against global benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate, with prices determined primarily by quality, transportation costs, supply and demand. While some refiners have environmental preferences, there is little evidence that lower-emissions oil consistently commands a premium sufficient to justify tens of billions in additional costs

Even the International Energy Agency notes that energy security and affordability remain primary drivers of purchasing decisions.

This is exactly why so many Albertans are questioning Confederation. Ottawa continues to treat Alberta's energy industry as something to regulate, tax, subsidize and control instead of simply allowing it to compete. Meanwhile, the federal government has spent years blocking or delaying pipeline projects through legislation such as Bills C-48 and C-69, only to insist that any new pipeline also serve as a vehicle for its climate agenda.

A pipeline to tidewater shouldn't require a climate ransom. 

Alberta doesn't need another federally engineered climate project. It needs the freedom to build infrastructure that gets its resources to world markets on competitive commercial terms, without Ottawa attaching billions in extra costs and political conditions.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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