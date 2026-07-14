🔴 LIVE: Vigil for Lindsey Graham Outside the US Consulate in Melbourne

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Rebel News is on the ground outside the US Consulate in Melbourne as Australians, Iranians, and Israelis gather for a vigil in honour of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. The veteran Republican senator from South Carolina, a staunch advocate for strong US defence and unwavering support for Israel, died suddenly on July 11 at age 71 from an aortic dissection.

AJA is proud to join our partners in the Jewish and Iranian communities to pay respects to Senator Lindsey Graham outside the US Consulate in Melbourne.



If you are in Melbourne Tuesday night, come by. pic.twitter.com/JU2vWDv7rB — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) July 13, 2026

Tonight at 6:00 PM, a memorial service with floral tributes and candle-lighting will be held at 553 St Kilda Road. Organised by Rise for Iran and the Jewish Community (Melbourne) with the Australian Jewish Association, the event unites communities paying respects to a leader who stood firm against tyranny. Join us live for speeches, interviews, and developments.