'Unsafe' trucking companies, Canada's crime networks, Drug and homeless crisis | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by independent journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Élie Cantin-Nantel (independent journalist)
Today, we're looking at trucking companies that have been deemed as "unsafe" being allowed to employ temporary foreign workers, creating dangerous situations on Canadian roads.
Plus, the U.S. has launched a series of sweeping indictments aimed at Indian gangs, including the Bishnoi gang, which led to 24 arrests in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
And finally, guest Élie Cantin-Nantel shares the drug and homelessness crisis unfolding on Calgary's streets while he was in the city attending the Stampede.
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