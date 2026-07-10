Another B.C. land grab? This is starting to smell like communism

The Eby government, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s blessing, is once again quietly negotiating a major Aboriginal title agreement, this time involving up to 11 percent of British Columbia in the province's mineral-rich northwest.

BC LAND GRAB: In the spirit of "own nothing and be happy," the Eby and Carney governments are reportedly quietly negotiating another Aboriginal title giveaway.



This time to the Tahltan Nation, and covering 11% of B.C., including in the mineral-rich, northwest.



I'm looking into… pic.twitter.com/xWzhcsYnNF — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 5, 2026

The proposed agreement with the Tahltan Nation could fundamentally reshape who governs and controls land and natural resources across more than 95,000 square kilometres, adding to significant concerns about land rights in the province.

To better understand what's at stake, I spoke with B.C. Conservative Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic, MLA Steve McInnis, says the public deserves to know a lot more about what Eby is considering.

"British Columbians deserve to know exactly what's being negotiated before decisions of this magnitude are made behind closed doors," McInnis told Rebel News.

ACTIVIST DAVID EBY:



Where was all this passion for freedom during COVID tyranny while he served as our Attorney General?



I guess the "stolen land" banner is what hyped him up here. pic.twitter.com/GHrI5TMJJ6 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 10, 2026

I also take you down a concerning memory lane, discussing some of the previous land agreements Eby has been involved in.

If you’ve had enough and want to put an end to these Liberal-NDP land agreements that grant First Nations ownership of territory they have not legally proven to be theirs, sign and share our petition at EndLandGrabs.com.