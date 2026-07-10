Another B.C. land grab? This is starting to smell like communism

The Eby government is quietly negotiating another Aboriginal title agreement, potentially covering 11% of British Columbia. I spoke with Conservative MLA and Indigenous Relations critic Steve McInnis about the lack of transparency and a pattern of concerning NDP land agreements.

Drea Humphrey
  |   July 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The Eby government, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s blessing, is once again quietly negotiating a major Aboriginal title agreement, this time involving up to 11 percent of British Columbia in the province's mineral-rich northwest.

The proposed agreement with the Tahltan Nation could fundamentally reshape who governs and controls land and natural resources across more than 95,000 square kilometres, adding to significant concerns about land rights in the province.

To better understand what's at stake, I spoke with B.C. Conservative Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic, MLA Steve McInnis, says the public deserves to know a lot more about what Eby is considering.

"British Columbians deserve to know exactly what's being negotiated before decisions of this magnitude are made behind closed doors," McInnis told Rebel News.

I also take you down a concerning memory lane, discussing some of the previous land agreements Eby has been involved in.

If you’ve had enough and want to put an end to these Liberal-NDP land agreements that grant First Nations ownership of territory they have not legally proven to be theirs, sign and share our petition at EndLandGrabs.com.

Please sign our petition to stop UN-driven land seizures and protect Canadian property rights!

11,742 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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Across British Columbia — and now right inside the City of Richmond — private, fee-simple land that Canadians bought, paid taxes on, and built their lives around is being put in legal limbo because of UNDRIP, B.C.’s DRIPA legislation, and court decisions that elevate race-based, unelected authorities over ordinary homeowners. This is not reconciliation — it’s the slow, administrative expropriation of Canadians’ property without notice, consent, or meaningful political accountability. We are calling on B.C. and federal officials to repeal or amend laws that enable these “land grabs,” to defend fee-simple title in court, and to restore one equal set of laws for 100% of Canadians. Add your name to tell our governments: property rights are human rights — and if we lose those, we lose Canada.

Will you sign?

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

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