Carney & Smith pipeline announcement, Separation sentiments on Canada Day | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich are joined LIVE by Cory Morgan for a special Thursday edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which normally airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (independence advocate, author, Western Standard columnist and Rebel News contributor)

Today, we're looking at two major announcements as Alberta is set to unveil details surrounding a proposed pipeline to the West Coast while Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby are also set to reveal information surrounding a multi-billion-dollar deal as well.

Plus, with Canada Day behind us, we'll look at the events from out West, where Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre celebrated Confederation while independence activists, like Keith Wilson, held an Albertans' Day rally.

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