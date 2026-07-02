Carney & Smith pipeline announcement, Separation sentiments on Canada Day | Buffalo Roundtable
Tune in for a special Thursday edition of the Buffalo Roundtable, a live panel discussion about the top issues facing Western Canada, with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich, plus a new weekly Western guest.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich are joined LIVE by Cory Morgan for a special Thursday edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which normally airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (independence advocate, author, Western Standard columnist and Rebel News contributor)
Today, we're looking at two major announcements as Alberta is set to unveil details surrounding a proposed pipeline to the West Coast while Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby are also set to reveal information surrounding a multi-billion-dollar deal as well.
Plus, with Canada Day behind us, we'll look at the events from out West, where Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre celebrated Confederation while independence activists, like Keith Wilson, held an Albertans' Day rally.
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COMMENTS
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-07-02 13:33:30 -0400 FlagI for one am tired of hearing anything “pipeline”!! Smith, Carney, et al need to focus on issues that are doable and will happen. Carney connection or involvement in anything equals “never will happen”!!