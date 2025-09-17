🔴Charlie Kirk vigils in Western Canada, Freeland's legacy, China canola tariffs | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by two former Rebels, filmmaker Kian Simone and musician Kelly Lamb for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the vigils held for American activist Charlie Kirk across Western Canada, including viral footage of a memorial in Calgary filmed by Kian Simone.

Plus, with Chrystia Freeland announcing she's resigning from cabinet and will not seek re-election, we reflect on the legacy of the long-time Liberal MP from Toronto.

And finally, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe discussed China's tariffs on Canadian canola exports and the difficulties in mending trade relations with nations around the world.

